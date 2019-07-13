Poll Shows Nearly 60 Percent of Germans Consider Merkel's Health Her Private Matter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 60 per cent of Germans think that Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has recently experienced a number of shaking bouts in public, is not obliged to inform the society about her health condition, a poll conducted by the Civey pollster shows.

Published by the German Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, the survey says that 59.2 per cent of respondents think that Merkel's health is her private matter. Meanwhile, 33.8 per cent believe that the chancellor's state should be made public.

According to the poll, most of the supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party believed that Merkel should provide public with information about her condition, while the majority of the respondents who support the German Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the CDU/CSU alliance thought that it was a private matter.

The poll was conducted from 11-12 July among 4,495 respondents. The margin of error constitutes 2.7 per cent.

On Wednesday, Merkel, 64, was seen shaking during her meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin. This was the third time she was noticed trembling during an official event in less than a month. According to German media, on Thursday, the chancellor was seated as she listened to the anthems of Germany and Denmark during a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

© REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE Angela Merkel and Mette Frederiksen

A representative of the German government's press service commented on the issue on Wednesday, saying that Angela Merkel was feeling fine. The chancellor confirmed this herself on the same day.