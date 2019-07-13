Register
23:32 GMT +313 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen shaking as she met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2019, her second shaking bout within two weeks

    Poll Shows Nearly 60 Percent of Germans Consider Merkel's Health Her Private Matter

    © REUTERS / REUTERS TV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    104

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 60 per cent of Germans think that Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has recently experienced a number of shaking bouts in public, is not obliged to inform the society about her health condition, a poll conducted by the Civey pollster shows.

    Published by the German Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, the survey says that 59.2 per cent of respondents think that Merkel's health is her private matter. Meanwhile, 33.8 per cent believe that the chancellor's state should be made public.

    According to the poll, most of the supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party believed that Merkel should provide public with information about her condition, while the majority of the respondents who support the German Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the CDU/CSU alliance thought that it was a private matter.

    The poll was conducted from 11-12 July among 4,495 respondents. The margin of error constitutes 2.7 per cent.

    On Wednesday, Merkel, 64, was seen shaking during her meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin. This was the third time she was noticed trembling during an official event in less than a month. According to German media, on Thursday, the chancellor was seated as she listened to the anthems of Germany and Denmark during a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen with military honours at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
    © REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
    Angela Merkel and Mette Frederiksen

    A representative of the German government's press service commented on the issue on Wednesday, saying that Angela Merkel was feeling fine. The chancellor confirmed this herself on the same day.  

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People parade during the Tropical Carnival on July, 7 2019 in Paris.
    Bringing Heat to the Heart of France: Paris Hosts Tropical Carnival
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse