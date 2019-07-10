German Chancellor Angela Merkel Seen Shaking For 3rd Time in Several Weeks (Video)

Angela Merkel has once again become the centre of attention after she was seen shaking while receiving Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin.
#Angela #Merkel just can't stop shaking, she was seen shaking for 3rd time while receiving Finnish Prime Minister #Antti Rinne in Berlin. Maybe she should include a bottle of water in her diplomatic protocol next time. pic.twitter.com/NvO8g5ESXD— Rekar Aziz (@Rekarricci) 10 июля 2019 г.
The chancellor's body began trembling while she was watching military honours to mark the arrival of Finland’s head of the government.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)