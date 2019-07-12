Norwegian MP Calls for Asylum for Embattled Tommy Robinson, Attacks Facebook's 'Censorship'

Former Norwegian Minister of Justice believes the former head of the English Defence League is being politically persecuted in the UK, and has slammed Facebook's “left-wing censorship”.

Progress Party politician and former cabinet minister Per-Willy Amundsen believes that activist Tommy Robinson, who was sentenced to nine months in prison for breaching court rules and livestreaming information about a case involving a migrant grooming gang in 2017, should be granted asylum in Norway.

“The asylum system exists for those who are persecuted, and I believe Tommy is. Unfortunately, Norway gives asylum to people for completely incomprehensible reasons, but the persecution he has experienced in the UK is frightening and should qualify for protection under international conventions”, Amundsen explained his stance to national broadcaster NRK.

Amundsen called the way the UK has been treating the former English Defence League leader “shameful”.

“Had a political dissident from an African country experienced the same thing that he had been exposed to, the left would embrace him,” Amundsen ventured.

According to him, the UK has used the legislation in a creative way to throw the book at Robinson.

“You can agree or disagree with him, but he has a right to express himself”, he continued.

In a poignant Facebook post, Amundsen also lashed out at the media giant's perceived censorship surrounding the British anti-immigration activist.

“Facebook censors support for Tommy Robinson. Will they censor a Norwegian MP? Tommy should get asylum in Norway because the UK has failed freedom of speech, and he is politically persecuted. Facebook's censorship, which many on the right have been exposed to, is reprehensible. Facebook should be regulated to ensure our freedom of expression! This is something Facebook seeks to stop, so like and share!” Per-Willy Amundsen wrote, posting a black-and-write photograph of a gagged Tommy Robinson.

The former justice minister stressed that numerous people who have either supported or simply written about Robinson on Facebook have had posts deleted.

“Facebook obviously drives left-wing censorship. This is very problematic and dangerous. Basically, this development can damage democracy”, Amundsen explained.

36-year-old Tommy Robinson (born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), the founder and former leader of the English Defence League, is known for campaigning against excessive immigration, as well raising awareness of the role of immigrants in sex crimes uncovered across the UK in recent years.

Prior to his recent nine-month sentence for contempt of court, Robinson released a video asking US President Donald Trump for asylum for himself and his family.

Ever since the arrest in May 2018, Robinson's case has triggered strong reactions in both Europe and the US.