Ex-European elections candidate from UKIP and head of English Defence League Tommy Robinson was found guilty on Friday over his alleged interference in a case against sexual grooming gangs.

Robinson was already sentenced to 13 months in prison in May 2018 for live-streaming footage of defendants in a criminal trial. However, the charge was struck down by an appeals court, and Robinson was freed after serving two months.

According to the activist, the case against him is politically motivated and based on double standards.

