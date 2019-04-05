‘This is Insane’: Snapchat Now 4th Social Media Platform to Ban Tommy Robinson

After being banned by most of the other leading social media platforms, the walls appear to be closing in on the former English Defence League (EDL) leader, who maintains that the moves against him are part of an establishment effort to shun voices like his from the public space.

Former leader of the EDL Tommy Robinson has been banned from Snapchat because he posted a video in which he said that the "Czech Republic has no terror attacks because there are no Muslims."

On Friday, April 5, Mr Robinson posted out on his website that he was, "unable to login to his account and received a ‘Snapchat Account Termination' email," after making his comments during a visit to the Czech Republic.

Snapchat is the fourth major social media platform to have banished Mr Robison from using their services, coming on the heels of Twitter, Facebook & Instagram making the same moves over the past year.

There are a number of users on Twitter who have made clear their disagreement with Snapchat's decision.

​Yet, Robinson and his supports argue that social media companies are curtailing the activists' right to exercise free expression, and moreover, that they have yet to present sufficient evidence to show that he has breached any terms and conditions.

In a statement on his ‘TR.news' website, Mr Robinson said, "this is insane, I'm banned from the world. None of these platforms has shown me what terms I breached and/or what posts were in breach."

Google is also reportedly facing increasing pressure to take action over Mr Robinson's YouTube content. The internet giant has said in a recent statement that it plans on taking a "tougher line" with Robinson's channel due to the sheer volume of users that have filed complaints about it.

A spokesman for Google has been widely quoted as saying: 'after consulting with third-party experts, we are applying a tougher treatment to Tommy Robinson's channel in keeping with our policies on borderline content."Robinson's YouTube channel now has upward of 390,000 subscribers, 100,000 of whom are reported to have joined since the start of 2019.

Mr Robinson has previously said that the efforts to vanquish him from social media platforms are part of an "establishment" conspiracy to shut down "any opposition to their globalist plans."



