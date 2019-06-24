Register
22:49 GMT +324 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Brussels

    Macron Calls Trump to ‘Clarify His Position’ on EU After ‘Don’t Care About Europeans’ Barb

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120

    POTUS Donald Trump is known to have regularly taken digs at EU, rooting for a hard Brexit deal for the UK and taunting the Europeans for living in comfort under the predominantly US-financed NATO shield.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Donald Trump to “clarify his position” on the European Union, which the US president has more than once derided.

    "What is certain is that we have some ambiguities, especially when you look at Trump's position regarding Brexit,” Macron told the New Yorker magazine in an interview published Monday, specially picking up on the fact that Trump is a proponent of a hard Brexit.

    The interview was held a month after the European elections, in which Macron’s centrist party, Republic on the Move was beaten by Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally, only coming in second.

    "What is new on the European scale is that the rise of extremism, especially coming from the far right, is everywhere," Macron said when asked about the elections’ outcome, before articulating:

    “A few months ago, a lot of people thought that this new coalition of the far right could have a majority or could block any majority within the European Parliament, which didn't happen," he said, referring to the result as “one of the positive ones”. “Even if they were very much helped by foreign influences,” Macron continued.

    When asked if he considered Trump to be one of these, Macron shook his head, stressing that this is because he doesn’t “totally assimilate Trump and Bannon”.

    Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist and co-founder of Breitbart News, has been actively promoting a right-wing alliance in Europe; he offered advisory support to a constellation of European populist groups on the eve of May's European elections. The attempt prompted Macron to lash out at Bannon over his attempts “to dismantle Europe”, as the French president put it.

    Meanwhile, Trump made his take on the EU clear and distinct in an interview with NBC which aired over the weekend: when commenting on Europeans’ efforts to uphold the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran that Trump ditched in May 2018, the POTUS stressed he “doesn’t care about the Europeans”. He argued they are “fine and making a lot of money” at the expense of the US, as it is America that “takes care of them”.

    “NATO, we spend a tremendous amount, a disproportionate amount. On trade, the European Union's taken, really, they have really taken advantage of us for a long time," he explained.

    Related:

    France Would Like to Avoid Russia's Complete Withdrawal From Council of Europe - Macron
    'I Hate the Word Cougar': Brigitte Macron Opens Up on Age Gap With French President
    Macron Says He Would Support Merkel as European Comission Chief
    Tags:
    NATO, diplomacy, EU, Emmanuel Macron, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Remember Their Names: Russian Actors Best Known in Hollywood
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse