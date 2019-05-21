Register
17:59 GMT +321 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron gestures during his live address following the Great National Debate, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on April 25, 2019. President Emmanuel Macron on April 25, 2019 vowed to press ahead with his government's programme to transform France, adding public order must be restored after months of protests.

    Macron Reveals Europe's 'Main Enemies' as He Warns of 'Existential Risk' to EU

    © AFP 2019 / ludovic MARIN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 94

    Ahead of the European Parliament elections, République en Marche, the party of French President Emmanuel Macron, has been overtaken by the right-wing National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, his rival in 2017 presidential race, with 24 percent of the vote, according to French polls.

    In an interview to Ouest France, President Emmanuel Macron has warned of an “existential risk” to the European Union ahead of upcoming elections for the European Parliament.

    “I cannot be a spectator, but a participant in what is the most important European election since 1979, because the union is facing an existential risk. […] The French president isn’t the head of a party, but it’s normal that he be involved in these fundamental choices”, he said.

    When asked to name the biggest enemy of Europe, Macron responded by saying that it is those who don’t believe in its future.

    “The nationalists who want to divide it [Europe] are its main enemies. And I see for the first time that there’s a secret agreement between the nationalists and foreign interests, whose objective is to destroy Europe”, he said, referring to Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, who supported Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally.

    According to the French president, abstaining “means deciding to give a voice to those who would destroy Europe”.

    French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at the end of an EU summit in Sibiu, central Romania on May 9, 2019. European Union leaders met to set out a course for increased political cooperation in the wake of the impending departure of the United Kingdom from the bloc.
    © AFP 2019 / Ludovic MARIN
    Marine Le Pen Fires Ultimatum at Macron: 'Follow General de Gaulle's Example!'
    His remarks come just a few days ahead of the European Parliament elections, scheduled for 23-26 May, and on the heels of recent opinion polls showing that his centrist party, République en Marche, is running neck-and-neck with National Rally, although Le Pen’s party holds a narrow lead over Macron’s.

    Macron is not the only European politician to have spoken out against the right-wing parties: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has recently ruled out any possibility of an alliance between her centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) and any right-wing party, while speaking to Italy’s La Stampa newspaper.

    Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also the head of the anti-immigration League party, quickly hit back at the German chancellor, saying that “we don’t want to stand with people who have ruined Europe for all these years”, according to media reports.

    “We don’t want to have anything to do with Merkel and Macron, who have destroyed this European Union. We want to save Europe from bureaucrats, the bankers and the financiers that have ruined it all these years”, Salvini was cited as saying by local media.

    READ MORE: Macron's Party Overtaken by Marine Le Pen's National Rally in EU Election Poll

    In addition, Salvini and Le Pen held a joint rally on Saturday in Milan, having pledged to reshape Europe through the upcoming election.

    “There are no extremists, racists or fascists in this square. Here you won’t find the far-right, but the politics of good sense. The extremists are those who have governed Europe for the past 20 years”, Salvini said.

    Aside from League and National Rally, Salvini's Eurosceptic European Alliance of People and Nations also includes Alternative for Germany, The Finns Party, the Danish People's Party, Austria's Freedom Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia. According to Politico’s analysts, Eurosceptics currently control 256 of the 751 seats in the European Parliament.

    Tags:
    polls, party, European Parliament elections, elections, right-wing, Lega Party, La Republique En Marche, National Rally, Angela Merkel, Matteo Salvini, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, Europe, Italy, Germany, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse