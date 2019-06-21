Register
20:02 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, and European Council President Donald Tusk participate in a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels

    Two-Day EU Summit Ends in Deadlock Over Top Job Candidates, Climate Agenda Discord

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - After hours-long horse trading at the two-day EU summit in Brussels, European leaders have still failed to come to a consensus on who should take the top jobs in the bloc following the May elections, with the meeting being also marred by lack of unanimity on the 2050 carbon neutrality goal.

    The summit, which opened on Thursday, had a strong agenda, such as Russia sanctions, Turkey, climate change, global security and other issues. Yet the main point was to discuss those best equipped to take over senior posts in the European Commission, European Council and European Parliament.

    In the early hours of Friday, European Council President Donald Tusk finally said: "There was no majority on any candidate ... [The council] will meet again on the 30th of June."

    Political Wrangling Over Top Jobs  

    The most important position up for grabs is the replacement of Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the European Commission. Manfred Weber, a member of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, is still defended by Germany while the other countries still say no. Berlin may be raising the stakes to get another candidate, but still a Christian Democrat.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, wants to see at the helm a Liberal and preferably a woman, Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. He, however, says that he has several proposals to make. The Social Democrats stick to their candidate — Frans Timmermans, the first vice-president of the present commission.

    Whether the EU nations will agree on three main names by 30 June is still an open question.

    At the final press conference on Friday, Tusk said: "Sometimes I feel that the [nomination] process is too transparent to be effective. I have the impression that the public knows more about the candidates than me. I have nothing new to communicate."

    If No Unity ob Names, What Else? 

    Deferring the nomination issues to the next summit, the European Council adopted the EU's strategic agenda for 2019-2024, outlining its main goals in five general statements that are still to be filled in terms of substance.

    What concerns the budget for the next five years, no final decision has been made yet.

    "The European Council welcomed the work done under the Romanian Presidency and took note of the various elements of the MFF [Multiannual Financial Framework] package. It called on Finland's Presidency to pursue the work and to develop the Negotiating Box. On that basis the European Council will hold an exchange of views in October 2019, aiming for an agreement before the end of the year," an official statement said.

    The decision was therefore delayed until fall.

    Leaders then proceeded with discussing climate, disinformation, the long-term EU budget and international relations, including Russia and Turkey.

    Climate, Russia, Disinformation 

    On climate, which has been recently defined as an absolute emergency by a number of activists across Europe, the summit failed to reach unanimity on a commitment to climate neutrality by 2050.

    Poland and other nations opposed the goal, explaining their stance by the need to protect businesses and relieve their citizens of an additional tax burden.

    "A vast majority of member states has committed to climate neutrality by 2050. But reaching unanimity was not possible today," Tusk told the press conference.

    In other words, nothing was decided.

    As for Ukraine, Merkel and Macron briefed the leaders on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. They also urged Moscow to release the sailors from Ukrainian naval ships arrested for illegally crossing the Russian maritime border in the Kerch Strait back in November.

    EU leaders then unanimously agreed to extend economic sanctions on Russia for another six months and called for urgent implementation of the Minsk agreements on the Donbas conflict.

    In addition, the European Council declared that "it stands ready to consider further options, including non-recognition of Russian passports issued in contradiction to the Minsk agreements, to citizens living in Eastern Ukraine."

    As part of international agenda, the summit also reprimanded Turkey for oil and gas drilling off the coast of Cyprus, with Juncker saying that the commission had been tasked with introducing "not soft" measures against Ankara.

    Finally, the bloc reiterated that disinformation could not be tolerated and that cyberattacks must be countered.

    Brexit, Trade Rows 

    On Friday, the EU leaders also discussed Brexit. They, however, have nothing much to say until new Conservative Party leader is elected to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who had to leave her post over the bloc’s intransigence to make concessions amid the deadlock in the UK parliament.

    At the press conference, Juncker felt obliged to reiterate that "the withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiations" in a clear warning to Boris Johnson, a potential successor to May, that he will face a wall if he asks for renegotiation.

    Other key topics on the agenda were the euro, or "deepening of the economic and monetary union," and trade.

    European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, in particular, presented risks for world trade over geopolitical tensions. Tusk, in turn, expressed "hope that it would lead to fruitful discussions in Osaka [at the G20 summit] rather than quarrels" in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump’s style of negotiations.

    Related:

    EU to Agree to Further Brexit Delay - Draft Conclusion of Summit
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK PM May Meet in Berlin Ahead of EU Summit
    Top EU Jobs, Security, Climate Change, Turkey-Cyprus Row Highlight First Day of Brussels Summit
    Tags:
    Brussels, EU Summit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Presents a Creation for Fashion House Dsquared2 in Milan
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 June
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse