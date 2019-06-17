If Trump Was Not Notified of Cyberattacks Against Russia, There are Signs of Cyberwar - Moscow

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Washington had recently ramped up its cyberattacks on Russian power grid. However, US President Donald Trump dismissed the report as "not true" and accused the media outlet of "treason".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned of the possibility of a cyberwar between Russia and the US if some US agencies are conducting cyberattacks without notifying the American president about them.

"If we assume that some state agencies are [conducting cyberattacks] without notifying the head of state, then, of course, such information indicates the hypothetical probability of, say, all signs of a cyberwar and cyberwarfare aimed at Russia", Peskov said.

Peskov further stated that some of Russia's vital economic spheres have suffered and are continuing to suffer due to cyberattacks from abroad. He added that the country's agencies are constantly working to prevent these attacks from doing substantial harm to the Russian economy.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW