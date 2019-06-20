Trump Plans to Meet With Putin, Xi at G20 Summit, Says Wants to 'Get Along' With 'Powerful' Nations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka next week, reiterating the necessity of Washington building good relations with both Moscow and Beijing.

"We don't have a good relationship with Russia. And we don't have a good relationship with China. It's very important that we do. They are powerful nations and we are a very powerful nation [...] I want to get along with Russia and I think we will. I want to get along with China and I think we will. I'm meeting actually both of them next week in Japan at the G20", Trump said in an interview with Fox News late on Wednesday.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump’s decision last June to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of tariffs.

In May, the US escalated its trade dispute with China by including another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the 25 percent tariff category. China retaliated by hiking tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports in June.

Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that he will have an extended meeting with Xi in Osaka.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that a full-fledged meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place on the eve of the G20 summit, but noted that Russia had not yet received a go-ahead from Washington.

Peskov said earlier that there was undoubtedly a chance that the Russian and US leaders would meet at the G20 Summit in Japan.

The G20 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from 28-29 June.