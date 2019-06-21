Register
17:17 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    European Council President Donald Tusk addresses the media after the signature of the second EU NATO Joint Declaration, in Brussels on Tuesday, July 10, 2018

    EU Delivers Stern 'No Brexit Renegotiation' Warning to Next British PM

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    113

    Former foreign secretary and mayor of London Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are the final contenders for the Tory leadership crown. Both candidates have declared that the UK must leave the EU by 31 October, the deadline set by the EU, with or without a deal.

    EU Council President Donald Tusk has issued a warning regarding Brexit towards the remaining candidates of the UK prime ministership.

    Mr Tusk told reporters that all EU 27 members agreed unanimously that "the withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation". 

    He joked that the next round of Brexit might be “more exciting” due to personal feelings in London, a reference to the inevitability of a ‘hard-Brexit’ candidate in 10 Downing Street. 

    He also said that the EU wants an “orderly Brexit”.

    However, he explained that future UK-EU relations could be discussed if the UK government's position were to “evolve”.

    Other top EU officials echoed Mr Tusk's caution on Friday claiming that the withdrawal agreement would not be subject to any adjustments.

    An EU official said: "It is the best possible deal. We will not start to renegotiate again without having a reason to delay." 

    Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg echoed the statement from Brussels, saying that the EU would not be willing to offer a new Brexit deal even after a new UK prime minister is picked. 

    These statements follow a deadlock between EU politicians, who were unsuccessful in attempts to declare candidates for leading EU positions, including the successor to Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission. 

    In a parallel to the UK’s own domestic politics, Mr Bettel said that there is “no majority in the European Parliament”. 

    The EU body will reassemble on 30 June with the hope of deciding nominations for the new president. 

    Having passed through rounds of MP-exclusive votes, one of the two remaining candidates for Tory leader will now face a ballot for the Conservative Party membership of 120,000 before one succeeds caretaker Prime Minister Theresa May on 22 July. After five votes, Conservative lawmakers have narrowed down the choice to two candidates, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. At the next round, all members of the party rather than just those with seats in the parliament, will vote. 

    Tags:
    Brexit, Jean-Claude Junker, Boris Johnson, Donald Tusk, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse