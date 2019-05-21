EU Council President Donald Tusk Backs Change UK Candidate Jan Rostowski

The EU's most powerful official - who said there’s a "special place in hell" reserved for people who promoted Brexit without a plan in place - has officially backed party candidate Jan Rostowski, his former deputy prime minister in Poland, claiming he’d make a “great MEP” for London.

The EU Council President has taken the extraordinary step of urging people to vote for pro-Brexit breakaway party Change UK on 23rd May if they "want Britain to stay in the EU". His recommendation has delighted the party, but sparked outcry among British voters.

"Not only was he the best finance minister in Europe during the financial crisis, he is also a very dear friend who would make a great MEP for London, which I know he loves. I urge Londoners who want Britain to stay in the EU to vote for him," Donald Tusk said.

​In response, Carole Tongue, a former Labour MEP also standing for Change UK in the London region, welcomed his comments.

"I'm delighted President Donald Tusk, whose knowledge of European politics and economics is unsurpassed, has recommended to Londoners that if they want to Remain in the EU they should vote for Change UK. President Tusk worked with our candidate Jan Rostowski and is rightly attesting to his huge European political and economic competence," she said.

Meh, not worth getting angry about, the hapless Change UK are a dying group, they're rather pathetic. If Tusk is idiotic enough to back them, all I can do is shrug my shoulders. — Darren Cahil (@iaK1871) May 21, 2019

So that’s Guy Verhofstadt urging a Lib Dem vote, Donald Tusk for Change UK… Michel Barnier will surely endorse Renew any day now https://t.co/TvugETUNi7 — Jon Stone (@joncstone) May 20, 2019

I'm definitely voting against hate.



I hate Lord Adonis.

I hate Eddie Izzard.

I hate Theresa May.

I hate Alistair Campbell.

I hate James O'Brien.

I hate the Lib Dems, Change UK, Labour.

I hate still being in the EU, so I hate Tusk, Juncker and Verhfstadt etc



Cheers 😀 https://t.co/hHzPSvyjld — Mr Higgs-Boson (🇬🇧 not 🇪🇺) (@higgyboson) May 7, 2019

​​​It's just the latest intervention from EU chiefs after the European Parliament's Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt turned up in London campaigning for the Liberal Democrats with interim leader Vince Cable earlier in May. Many UK voters have been extremely unhappy however, suggesting the incidents represent foreign meddling in domestic politics.