As Brexit Party Set to Get First MP Farage Plans Trade Delegation to US - Report

Voters are going to the polls in a by-election in Peterborough caused when Labour MP Fiona Onasanya was unseated by a recall petition following her conviction for lying to police over a speeding ticket. The Brexit Party's Mike Greene is one of 15 candidates and is tipped to become their first MP.

The leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, has said he plans to send his own delegation of British business leaders to Washington to conduct trade talks with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Farage told DailyMail.com he aimed to "put together a small panel of industrialists, dealmakers, people who've been involved in business at a senior level" to go and see the US Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer and discuss an Anglo-American trade deal in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Powerful and emotional coverage of D-Day on this 75th anniversary. Today is a great tribute to our British Canadian and American veterans. Liberty and democracy must always win. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) 6 June 2019

​President Trump was in Britain for a three-day state visit this week and the Brexit Party leader said he noted a distinct difference in the attitudes of the US and UK government representatives.

Mr Farage said: "What I was very struck by over the course of this week was the extent to which the US administration has really put some thought and hard work into this. They really want to make this work. And I'm struck that the British position is is greatly inferior to that."

He added: "If we have to independently, as the Brexit Party, set up a blueprint for what needs to be done, we will."

Watch my pledge to Peterborough in just over 2minutes pic.twitter.com/Yc18AzxN1b — Mike Greene (@MikeGreeneTBP) 22 May 2019

​Farage met with President Trump on Tuesday, 4 June, at the residence of US Ambassador Woody Johnson and told DailyMail.com he meets Trump "regularly".

Trump has praised Farage and also Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson as two of his "friends" and said he believed Johnson would make a good Prime Minister.

But although Farage and Johnson are both pushing for a no deal Brexit they will be rooting for different candidates in the Peterborough by-election.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Community Security Trust, and the Jewish Leadership Council have made a joint statement on Labour’s Peterborough election candidate Lisa Forbes: https://t.co/rYNOfQIpWF @JLC_uk @CST_UK pic.twitter.com/UxsNdxG9pc — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) 2 June 2019

​The polls in the Cambridgeshire city close at 10pm on Thursday, 6 June, and the result is expected in the early hours of Friday, 7 June.

The Brexit Party are hoping they will perform as well as in last month's Europea elections and their candidate, Mike Greene, can become their first MP.

He is up against Labour's Lisa Forbes and Paul Bristow, from the Conservatives.

At the 2017 general election Fiona Onasanya won the seat with a majority of only 607 but she was booted out earlier this year after being jailed for perverting the course of justice.