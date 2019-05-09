Secret Plots & Clash of UK Political Titans as Valued Parliament Seat at Stake

With the unresolved Brexit issue and the swiftly changing alliances in the UK House of Commons, every MP seat matters, as a fight for one is set to take place in England next month.

The English constituency of Peterborough, in Cambridgeshire, is set to hold a by-election beginning of June to replace the former Labour MP Fiona Onasanya, whose sit was taken away after she was jailed for perverting the course of justice.

The fight for a seat in Westminster will unravel between businessman and candidate from Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, Mike Greene, Lisa Forbes for Labour, Paul Bristow for the Conservatives, Beki Sellick for the Lib Dems, Joseph Wells for the Greens, John Whitby for Ukip, Patrick O'Flynn for the SDP and Alan 'Howling Laud' Hope for the Monster Raving Loony Party.

The pro-EU parties — the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and the newcomer Change UK — have been reported to consider supporting one candidate to keep the parliamentary seat out of Brexiteers' reach, as opposed to splitting their endorsement between multiple candidates.

Every parliamentary seat is of great value for political parties in the UK, especially given the uncertainty of allegiances when it comes to voting on Brexit and the emergence of new entities in the House of Commons that chipped away from mainstream parties.

The results of local elections in England and Northern Ireland on 2 May, saw the crumbling of Tory and Labour power and a great boost for the Lib Dems, the Greens and the Independents.

At the same time, the launch of Eurosceptic Brexit Party by Nigel Farage has added to the Brexit-related chasm between politicians in Westminster.

Peterborough has been traditionally fought over by Labour and Tory candidates. In 2017, Onasanya managed to snatch the seat, defeating Tory Brexiteer Stewart Jackson.