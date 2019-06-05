Register
21:43 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, from left, attend an event to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England Wednesday, June 5, 2019

    Much to Media's Disappointment, Trump's UK State Visit an Unmitigated Success

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Kit Klarenberg
    232

    The mainstream media had been eagerly awaiting US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK for some time indeed. After all, the POTUS has a habit of sparking controversy during his foreign trips.

    For instance, the July 2018 NATO conference in Brussels saw him turn up late to a number of meetings, viciously and openly castigate Germany for not meeting the military alliance's two percent defence spending requirement and demand every member state meet the total, threatening to withdraw the US from the bloc if they didn't, and cancel or no-show a number of scheduled one-on-one summits with other leaders.

    For news outlets, almost universally hostile to the President, it was a veritable goldmine of material. ‘What catastrophes will be unleashed by Trump's official state visit to the UK?' they surely wondered.

    Jaws of Defeat

    On 3rd June, the first day of the three-day sojourn, it looked like the POTUS wasn't going to disappoint before he'd even arrived. The previous day, London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote an article for the Observer suggesting it was "un-British" to "roll out the red carpet" for Trump, and accused him of invoking similar language to that used by 20th century fascists.

    Just before Air Force One touched down at Stansted Airport, the President took to Twitter to launch a vicious broadside against Khan, calling him a "stone cold loser" who was "very dumb" and "incompetent", mocking his diminutive stature.

    ​While his comments sent numerous journalists into meltdown, the attack was balanced with Trump pledging to be "a great friend" to the UK, and stating he was "looking very much forward" to his visit despite Khan's comments. In the process, the President made clear he wasn't going to allow his UK critics to ruin the visit, and highlighted how Khan's party, Labour, had very publicly opted to boycott the entire visit some weeks prior, a move condemned by government officials and contrary to public opinion — a majority (46 percent) of Britons were in favour of the trip going ahead. Perhaps they wanted a better look at Britain's "great friend".

    "It's totally inappropriate for the Labour party to be boycotting this important visit…this is the President of the United States, and we're celebrating the D-Day landings when we had a million US servicemen in the UK, willing to risk their lives for our liberty, our democracy, our values. This should be above party politics…it's absolutely disgraceful," UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain June 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / Victoria Jones/Pool
    Spat With London Mayor & Warm Royal Welcome: Trump's First Day of UK State Visit
    The day would go on to be a disaster — albeit for Trump's critics, given it transpired without a single hitch. The disappointment of news outlets was palpable — NBC foreign correspondent Keir Simmons perhaps summed up the media mood best towards the end of the day when he assured viewers the footage dominating news networks of the President being warmly received by the Royal Family and appearing to be having a rather successful trip might not tell the full story.

    "Despite these pictures that are playing out…behind the scenes there are rumblings and questions. The American and the British press, which are two of the most inquisitive and determined press in the world…if there have been incidents, they are likely to to discover them and publicise them. I don't think we can necessarily assume just because this is looking good now it will look good in the next few days," he said.

    Dissatisfaction was writ large on the faces of a great many TV reporters- as footage of handfuls of protesters waving banners bearing anodyne slogans such as ‘Resist Racism' and ‘Say No To Trump' played on an infinite loop, they awkwardly discussed how the day's public displays of dissent were somewhat negligible, but promised tomorrow would see the inflatable Trump baby soaring above London and rioting in the streets.

    The End Is Nigh!

    True to form, the next morning saw news outlets concoct two imaginary and quickly extinguished scandals in the space of a single hour. First, it was announced Conservative leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson, who Trump had personally endorsed, wouldn't be meeting with the President during his UK jaunt. Widely reported initially as a vicious rebuff indicating Johnson believed Trump's support to be harmful to his high office prospects, it was quickly clarified Johnson was in fact merely busy with campaign duties, and the pair had settled for a "friendly and productive" discussion via phone.

    Then, when the POTUS arrived at Downing Street at around 11am, there was widespread journalistic outcry after he and the Prime Minister failed to shake hands. Was Theresa May slighting Trump? Was Trump snubbing May? Was it a mere mistake, owing to Trump being diplomatically inept, political inexperienced and generally unfit for office? ‘Handshakegate' began to trend on Twitter, only for it to transpire the pair had in fact shaken hands earlier at an event in St. James' Palace.

    As for the protests? They did materialise, but again news outlets were left wanting — instead of record-breaking numbers of activists engaging in incendiary conduct, a few thousand gathered peacefully in Trafalgar Square in preparation for a march to Parliament, but many didn't complete the journey due to the sudden onset of extremely heavy rain.

    Nonetheless, Jeremy Corbyn did give a speech to those drenched demonstrators who made the trip, although the crowd seemingly ignored his entreaties to reject hatred and violence, yelling incendiary abuse at Trump supporters who turned up to the event. One grandfather donning a ‘Make America Great Again' hat was drenched in a milkshake while an NHS worker shrieked ‘Nazi!' in his face over and over again.

    READ MORE: Trump Supporter After Milkshake Attack Shocked Over 'How Aggressive Left Can Be'

    ​Even more ironically, Corbyn felt it incumbent to explain while he'd boycotted the previous evening's state banquet in Trump's honour, he hadn't actually refused to meet Trump — sentiments confirmed by the President himself almost simultaneously only a few hundred yards away.

    Asked at the afternoon's Downing Street press conference whether he could do a trade deal with Corbyn if he became Prime Minister, Trump revealed the Labour leader had requested to meet with him, but he'd declined.

    "I didn't want to meet him. He's a negative force, a negative guy, he criticises me when he doesn't know me, I don't like people who are critical," the President said.

    Despite such revealing disclosures, the presser was surely maddening for assorted hacks in attendance, given Trump steadfastly refused to slip up or say anything shocking — he spoke extremely warmly of the UK, its Prime Minister and Queen, and promised a post-Brexit trade deal with the US could mean "double, triple or quadruple trade" without restrictions.

    Afterwards, baffled pundits on the ground valiantly scrabbled to put the worst possible spin on the conference, but the only real gaffe they could offer was Trump claiming to have not met Michael Gove previously, despite the Conservative leadership candidate being the first Briton to conduct an exclusive interview with the President after his election.

    Rising Tide

    On 5th June, Trump journeyed to the D-Day commemorations in Southsea Common, Portsmouth. Security was extremely tight, with residents and visitors prevented from getting anywhere near the official area — while some locals grumbled about not being able to see the Queen or the President, most in typically British fashion simply brought deckchairs and picnics and set up shop in front of the large screens broadcasting the event.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participate in an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, in Portsmouth, Britain, June 5, 2019
    A mile away, some protesters gathered in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square — while the distance was intended to make clear they weren't objecting to veterans, a large group of Portsmouth Football Club supporters were still unhappy about their presence, marching through the crowd chanting "shame on you".

    Insulated from the noise, the President read from a prayer written by Franklin D. Roosevelt ahead of the invasion in 1944. Speaking to the press afterwards, he paid his respects to D-Day veterans, and bid farewell to the Queen, saying it was a "great honour" to be with her.

    ​Now, he will head to Normandy for commemoration events there. His welcome may be much warmer in France, as according to a YouGov poll published 4th June the percentage of French citizens who have a positive image of him is 19 percent, up from seven percent in November 2017. Among them are Yellow Vest protesters, who believe he puts his own country's interests first — by comparison, France's president Emmanuel Macron hovers at around 30 percent. Moreover, 62 percent believed it right for Macron to invite him to Normandy.

    No similar survey has been conducted in Britain recently, although the question of whether his standing has risen in the UK as a result of the trip is an intriguing one — a May YouGov poll suggested 63 percent of Britons think Trump has been a "poor or terrible" leader, the figure rising to 71 percent in London, and 72 percent in Scotland.

    Speaking after yesterday's press conference, Trump restated his support of the ‘special relationship', and commitment to inking a "tremendous" trade deal with London. Many Britons will surely be hoping the President's good to his word — and given the very different picture of him they've seen over the past few days, their trust that he is could well be extremely high.

    Related:

    SHOCKING Video: Elderly MAGA Supporter Attacked at Anti-Trump Rally in London
    Aircraft Perform Stunts in Portsmouth Amid D-Day Celebrations Attended by Trump
    Trump Supporter After Milkshake Attack Shocked Over 'How Aggressive Left Can Be'
    Trump Leaves London for D-Day Anniversary Commemorations in Portsmouth (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    maga, commemorations, trump, d-day, state visit, mainstream media, Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse