10:21 GMT +309 May 2019
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019

    UK TV Host Piers Morgan Mocks Royal Baby’s Moniker

    © REUTERS / Dominic Lipinski/Pool
    Europe
    0 0 0

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have become parents, welcoming their firstborn child, a son, early in the morning on 6 May. The baby boy’s name - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - has provoked a variety of reactions on social media.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed the name of their baby: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, two days after his birth. It has generated a wide range of reactions, with many showing their love for the newest addition to the royal family online.

    However, Good Morning Britain’s host Piers Morgan tweeted his disappointment, chastising the royals for the acute lack of diversity of their choice. He took umbrage with the fact that the name Archie was one of the most popular white middle-class first names.

     

    He also called it a "striking blow for diversity and feminism".

     

    "I guess the point he’s making is that he’s Meghan’s son and not just Harry’s son," said John Campbell on TVNZ1’s Breakfast Show.

    ​The Internet was abuzz with people rushing to offer their congratulations and warm wishes for Baby Archie and the parents.

    ​Others had more humorous take on the royal baby’s name.

    ​Many hoped that the new baby would have red hair like his father and another famous Archie.

    ​As the name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was made public, it also appears to confirm the baby will not take a regal title, for the time-being at least.

    The name was held so tightly under wraps that even senior members of the Royal Family were apparently unaware of Archie's name until just prior to the official announcement. The name is German in origin, and means 'truly brave'.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski/Pool
    'Truly Brave': UK Royal Baby's Name Announced, and It's Quite a Mouthful
    Archie was not among the bookmakers' favourites of Alexander, Arthur and Albert.

    Queen Elizabeth's grandson, 34-year-old Harry, and Meghan, aged 37, a US-born former actress, married in a lavish ceremony at the monarch's Windsor Castle in May last year; in January, Meghan Markle confirmed her pregnancy.

    The newborn baby boy is the eighth great-grandchild of the 93-year-old queen, and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship.

