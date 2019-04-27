UK Cabinet Ministers to Hand Over Mobile Phones in Huawei Leak Inquiry - Reports

The development comes on heels of reports that the UK government has launched a probe into the leak of confidential discussions about the role of Chinese telecom giant Huawei in Britain's 5G network.

Cabinet ministers will be asked to provide details of their mobile phones and surrender them for inspection as part of an investigation into a leak of the decision by the UK National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Theresa May, to allow Huawei's partial involvement in the build-out of Britain's future 5G network, The Daily Telegraph reported.

They were also reportedly asked if they had spoken to The Daily Telegraph before the news outlet broke the story on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, Gavin Barwell, May's chief of staff, has warned that if anyone found to be responsible for the major security breach, they "will not be a member of the Government for much longer".

Ministers will allegedly be asked to disclose their movements and conversations following the National Security Council meeting on Tuesday, at which the prime minister gave the go-ahead to Huawei's participation in the UK's future 5G mobile phone network.

Following the exposure of the sensitive information, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson and Home Secretary Sajid Javid vehemently denied that they might be behind the leak.

The leak inquiry was ordered after The Telegraph broke the news that the Prime Minister had green-lit Huawei to bid for “non core” 5G infrastructure, despite objections from Cabinet ministers including Javid, Hunt, Williamson, Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, and Trade Secretary Liam Fox.

"My understanding from London [is] that an investigation has been announced. I think it is very important that we get to the bottom of what happened here", Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Friday.

In a parallel development, reports keep flooding in that the US is preparing to put further pressure on the UK government to reconsider the Huawei decision.

Over the past few months, the Chinese telecom giant has faced allegations that it has been spying on behalf of Chinese authorities and stealing commercial information, while the company has flatly denied the accusations, insisting that it is independent from the government and sees no reason for restrictions on its 5G activities in any country.

The United States, New Zealand and Australia have already banned Huawei from developing their 5G networks, citing security threats. Washington has also been lobbying its European allies to follow in its footsteps and introduce similar restrictions, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatening to stop sharing intelligence with countries that use Huawei equipment.

In early December, top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver, Canada, at the behest of the United States, reportedly on suspicions of conspiring to violate Washington’s sanctions against Iran.

The arrest, which took place amid an ongoing US-China trade war, was condemned by both Huawei and China’s authorities. Beijing demanded that Ottawa immediately release the Chinese national, while the company maintained that Wanzhou had done nothing illegal.