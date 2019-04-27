Register
09:06 GMT +327 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this March 13, 2018, photo, the logo of Huawei is displayed at its headquarters in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province.

    UK Cabinet Ministers to Hand Over Mobile Phones in Huawei Leak Inquiry - Reports

    © AP Photo / Dake Kang
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The development comes on heels of reports that the UK government has launched a probe into the leak of confidential discussions about the role of Chinese telecom giant Huawei in Britain's 5G network.

    Cabinet ministers will be asked to provide details of their mobile phones and surrender them for inspection as part of an investigation into a leak of the decision by the UK National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Theresa May, to allow Huawei's partial involvement in the build-out of Britain's future 5G network, The Daily Telegraph reported.

    READ MORE: UK Launches Inquiry Into Disclosure of Secret Talks About Huawei 5G − Reports

    They were also reportedly asked if they had spoken to The Daily Telegraph before the news outlet broke the story on Wednesday.

    According to the newspaper, Gavin Barwell, May's chief of staff, has warned that if anyone found to be responsible for the major security breach, they "will not be a member of the Government for much longer".

    A Huawei logo
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Huawei Allowed to Supply ‘Non-Core’ Parts to UK's 5G Network – Report
    Ministers will allegedly be asked to disclose their movements and conversations following the National Security Council meeting on Tuesday, at which the prime minister gave the go-ahead to Huawei's participation in the UK's future 5G mobile phone network.

    Following the exposure of the sensitive information, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson and Home Secretary Sajid Javid vehemently denied that they might be behind the leak.

    The leak inquiry was ordered after The Telegraph broke the news that the Prime Minister had green-lit Huawei to bid for “non core” 5G infrastructure, despite objections from Cabinet ministers including Javid, Hunt, Williamson, Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, and Trade Secretary Liam Fox.

    "My understanding from London [is] that an investigation has been announced. I think it is very important that we get to the bottom of what happened here", Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Friday.

    In a parallel development, reports keep flooding in that the US is preparing to put further pressure on the UK government to reconsider the Huawei decision.

    Huawei Logo
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    US Working to Make Theresa May Backpedal on Huawei 5G Deal - Reports
    Over the past few months, the Chinese telecom giant has faced allegations that it has been spying on behalf of Chinese authorities and stealing commercial information, while the company has flatly denied the accusations, insisting that it is independent from the government and sees no reason for restrictions on its 5G activities in any country.

    The United States, New Zealand and Australia have already banned Huawei from developing their 5G networks, citing security threats. Washington has also been lobbying its European allies to follow in its footsteps and introduce similar restrictions, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatening to stop sharing intelligence with countries that use Huawei equipment.

    In early December, top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver, Canada, at the behest of the United States, reportedly on suspicions of conspiring to violate Washington’s sanctions against Iran.

    READ MORE: Five Eyes Out of Focus: Scholar on Why UK Defying US Warning, Embracing Huawei

    The arrest, which took place amid an ongoing US-China trade war, was condemned by both Huawei and China’s authorities. Beijing demanded that Ottawa immediately release the Chinese national, while the company maintained that Wanzhou had done nothing illegal.

    Related:

    Ex-UK Official Calls for Probe Into Cabinet's Mobile Records Amid Huawei Leak
    Five Eyes Out of Focus: Scholar on Why UK Defying US Warning, Embracing Huawei
    UK Launches Inquiry Into Disclosure of Secret Talks About Huawei 5G − Reports
    Juncker on Huawei in Europe: We Don’t Reject it ‘Just Because it's Chinese’
    Tags:
    inquiry, probe, investigation, equipment, security threat, spy, allegation, confidential information, decision, pressure, telecoms giant, telecommunications, infrastructure, 5g, 5G network, leak, Huawei, Philip Hammond, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hammond, Gavin Williamson, Theresa May, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, United States, United Kingdom, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Septuagenarian Slapfest
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse