UK Launches Inquiry Into Disclosure of Secret Talks About Huawei 5G - Reports

It emerged this week that the UK's National Security Council has decided to allow Chinese telecom giant Huawei to take part in the build-up of the nation's future 5g network.

The UK government has launched an investigation into the leak of confidential discussions about the role of China's Huawei in Britain's 5G network, Reuters reported on Thursday citing the PoliticsHome website.

The decision of the National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Theresa May, to allow Huawei supply "non-core" parts of the network was first reported by the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday.

The UK government said it was giving a serious consideration to the leak of details about May's move. "We don't normally comment on leak enquires and this matter is being taken very seriously," Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington told reporters.

While the government is yet to confirm the report about the alleged inquiry, speculation surfaced that the leak could have been politically motivated.

POLITICO cited a UK official as saying that there are "currently five leadership candidates sitting in the National Security Council" − a statement hinting that one of them could have disclosed the details in a bid to put pressure on Theresa May and her Conservative Party leadership.

Meanwhile, a number of British politicians have voiced concerns over the feasibility of this move.

"Allowing Huawei into the UK's 5G infrastructure would cause allies to doubt our ability to keep data secure," tweeted Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the parliament's foreign affairs select committee.

