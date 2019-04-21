Register
12:59 GMT +321 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Global 5000 jet of the government has problems landing at Schoenefeld Airport in Berlin, on April 16, 2019. Following a malfunction shortly after take-off, the aircraft turned back to Berlin-Schoenefeld Airport with major problems.

    Germany Probes 'Systematic Issues' as Gov't Jet Nearly Crashes – Reports

    © AFP 2019 / Marcel Russ
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Over the last year, several incidents, including trouble with Angela Merkel’s plane ahead of the G20 meeting, have marred the image of the German government’s fleet of aircraft. After a Bundeswehr plane nearly crashed in Berlin, the Defence Ministry reportedly launched an investigation to find out whether there are systematic maintenance problems.

    After an emergency landing by a German government jet earlier this week, which nearly crashed at Berlin’s Schoenefeld Airport on Tuesday, the country’s Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen began investigating whether there are systemic problems with the maintenance of the government’s aircraft fleet, managed by a subsidiary of Lufthansa, the German outlet Der Spiegel reports.

    The day after the accident, General Aviation Security was tasked with a probe into the matter, as well as several other incidents that have taken place in the past few months. The chief aviation investigator of the German Armed Forces is reportedly tasked with finding out whether outsourced maintenance has been insufficiently diligently carried out. 

    The near crash of the plane on 16 April occurred directly after maintenance conducted by Lufthansa Bombardier Aviation Services. Among other things, there is reportedly a suspicion that the problems of the "Global 5000" government jet were caused by flaws in the spoiler wiring on its wings. While the pilots were in the air, the plane assumed a dangerous angle, even coming to a stall, Der Spiegel notes. During the emergency landing, the jet reportedly missed the runway, skidded across the lawn and was massively damaged.

    READ MORE: German Govt Plane Makes Terrifying Emergency Landing in Berlin Airport (PHOTOS)

    This is not the first incident involving the so-called White Fleet that is said to have raised doubts about the maintenance carried out by the Lufthansa company. The anti-lock system failed on one of the jets during Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’ trip to the US. The incident ended harmlessly, but the A340 aircraft immediately went back to Hamburg to the technical department of Lufthansa for an extensive check-up. Even during the return flight there were problems on the same chassis, which blocked the so-called anti-skid system. It was later discovered that Lufthansa had recently replaced the faulty landing gear during its servicing.

    Another incident that raised concerns about the safety of the government’s fleet was the failure of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s plane, bound for the G20 summit in Argentina in November 2018. Her jet had to return to Cologne on its way across the Atlantic due to a breakdown of the on-board radio communications systems. The chancellor used a commercial airline to get to Buenos Aires, but missed the opening. A later confidential report, cited by Der Spiegel, suggested that in 2010, Lufthansa upgraded the Airbus А340's built-in digital communications system without informing the pilots and the aeronautics company Airbus about it.

    READ MORE: German Media Reveals Who's Responsible for Merkel's G20 Emergency Plane Landing

    Earlier this year, it was reported that German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Gerd Mueller was stuck in Malawi in Africa after his aircraft failed to take off due to technical problems.

    The company maintaining the Bundeswehr’s jets, Lufthansa Technik, is regarded as a premium provider and serves not only the German government’s fleet, but also wealthy customers from all over the world. Its spokesman remained tight-lipped in response to Der Spiegel’s inquest into the matter.

    Before this investigation was launched, the Bundeswehr was also working on renewing its fleet. The government has reportedly ordered three new A350 jets, the first of which is expected to be delivered in late 2020 and will be equipped with a VIP cabin.

    Related:

    German Govt Plane Makes Terrifying Emergency Landing in Berlin Airport (PHOTOS)
    German Aviation Authorities to Work With Russia on Crash of S7 Co-Owner's Plane
    Germany Plans to Buy Airbus for Merkel After G20 Plane Made Emergency Landing
    Tags:
    investigation, emergency landing, jet, Bundeswehr, Lufthansa, Heiko Maas, Angela Merkel, Berlin, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse