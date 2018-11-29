Merkel's Plane Headed to G20 in Argentina Makes Emergency Landing (PHOTO)

"A technical problem" caused Merkel's Airbus to abort its planned 15-hour flight to Argentina only an hour after takeoff. Bild reported that firefighters awaited the plane on the tarmac in the western German city of Cologne as the plane was forced to perform a "hard landing" since it hadn't drained its 15 hours' worth of fuel.
Once on the tarmac, the plane's pilot reportedly decided it was best to switch planes and continue their trip instead of waiting for repairs.
Die Feuerwehr erwartet die in Köln gestrandete Kanzlerin. Jetzt warten auf die Ersatzmaschine. #G20Summit #Merkel @RNDnewsroom pic.twitter.com/4CyblkUpW6— Gordon Repinski (@GordonRepinski) November 29, 2018
In the meanwhile, crews have set about replacing the machine in question, which German reporters on social media have noted is a communications device.
German media has confirmed that Merkel will be late to the Argentinian capital.
