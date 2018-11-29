Register
00:16 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves as she arrives to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 13, 2018

    Merkel's Plane Headed to G20 in Argentina Makes Emergency Landing (PHOTO)

    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3222

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, had to suddenly turn around and land at Cologne airport due to a problem in "some electronic systems," the German newspaper Bild reported.

    "A technical problem" caused Merkel's Airbus to abort its planned 15-hour flight to Argentina only an hour after takeoff. Bild reported that firefighters awaited the plane on the tarmac in the western German city of Cologne as the plane was forced to perform a "hard landing" since it hadn't drained its 15 hours' worth of fuel.

    Once on the tarmac, the plane's pilot reportedly decided it was best to switch planes and continue their trip instead of waiting for repairs.

    Air China aircraft (File)
    © Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko
    Air China Flight Forced to Land Due to Passenger Taking Flight Attendant Hostage
    Merkel's plane is an Airbus A340-313X VIP nicknamed the "Konrad Adenauer" after the first chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, from 1949 to 1963. Ironically enough, Adenauer also served as mayor of Cologne prior to occupying the country's head of government.

    In the meanwhile, crews have set about replacing the machine in question, which German reporters on social media have noted is a communications device.

    German media has confirmed that Merkel will be late to the Argentinian capital.

    Related:

    Merkel Assures Kiev of EU Ability to Regulate Gas Supplied Via Nord Stream 2
    Merkel's Possible Successors to Turn Migration Control to the Right
    Merkel Urges EU to Give up Sovereignty to Brussels 'in Orderly Manner' - Reports
    Tags:
    G20 Summit, electronic, repairs, problem, Airbus A330, Angela Merkel, Cologne
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok