12:09 GMT +320 April 2019
    Member of Parliament, Diane Abbott, left, Ginario Da Costa, right, the father of Edson Da Costa, and Esa Charles, father of Rashan Charles who died after contact with police last Saturday, arrives at a protest over his death at Stoke Newington police station, London, Saturday July 29, 2017.

    Labour’s Abbott Breaks Alco Ban on Train, Sipping Rum Cocktail, Apologises

    © AP Photo / Lauren Hurley
    Europe
    Diane Abbott has landed in hot water after a photo of her drinking what seems to be a mojito on the London Overground emerged. Drinking alcohol on trains and buses is prohibited in the British capital, so some called on Transport for London to fine the shadow home secretary, who is said to be a vocal opponent of cheap alcohol.

    One of the Labour Party’s leading figures, Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, posted a message of remorse on Twitter, commenting on a photo of her “drinking from a can of M&S mojito” on an Overground train in London.

    ​The scandal around the Labour politician flared up after The Sun published a photo of her sipping from what seems to be a can of 8-percent-strong rum cocktail by the British retailer Marks and Spencer while apparently travelling on a Transport for London train through her constituency in North London. 

    “She kept her head down and was staring at her phone but kept slurping from the can. It was 1pm, so a bit early to be drinking — especially in public”, one passenger commented as cited by the outlet, while another pointed out that she “was lucky there wasn’t an inspector on board”.

    According to a witness, there were “clear signs up in the carriages which say alcohol is banned”.

    There’s been an alcohol ban on all public transport, including buses, trains, and tubes in London since 2008. So some called on TfL to fine the 65-year-old MP, insisting she must face the consequences of her behaviour, The Sun reports. Incidentally, Abbott was one of most vocal opponents of cheap alcohol, campaigning to end its sale, the outlet points out.

    Many on Twitter also slammed the politician for breaking the rules.

    ​However, many sided with Abbott, feeling this was a relatable situation and even inviting her for a drink.

    ​Some felt sorry over her particular choice of drink rather than the fact she was drinking in public.

    Tags:
    social media, transport, ban, alcohol, Labour Party, Diane Abbott, London, United Kingdom
