Register
16:18 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this June 28, 2014 file photo veiled women attend a speech by preacher Pierre Vogel, in Offenbach, near Frankfurt, Germany. A law that forbids any kind of full-face covering, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa, has come into force in Austria Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Only a small number of Muslim women in Austria wear full-face veils, but they have become a target for right-wing groups and political parties. France and Belgium have similar laws and the nationalist Alternative for Germany party is calling for a burqa ban there too

    Diane Abbott is WRONG Again!

    © AP Photo / Boris Roessler
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 11

    As a father of two, I believe the death of any baby or child is a tragedy. However, the death of Shamima Begum's baby son is nothing to do with the UK, me or you.

    I couldn't believe Diane Abbott's tweet this weekend blaming the British government and the UK people for the death of this Jihadi Bride's baby son, "It is against international law to make someone stateless, and now an innocent child has died as a result of a British woman being stripped of her citizenship. This is callous and inhumane."

    I would humbly suggest that the expression "callous and inhumane" is more apt for someone who joined Daesh and has not regretted it or shown any remorse and indeed was not even moved by seeing severed heads!

    At the risk of upsetting Diane and the stupid snowflakes who came out to support her let me be frank, I and millions of others believe Shamima was using the baby as her passport to get back into the UK.

    Muslim woman
    CC0
    WATCH Jihadi Brides Yell Daesh Slogans Amid Battle for Last Stronghold in Syria

    READ MORE: Diane Abbot Denounced for Blaming Death of Daesh Bride's Baby on UK Officials

    The baby was essentially a prop and before we even consider letting this traitor back in I want to see concrete proof and a trustworthy timeline to prove she has had the three children she claims. Let's have these answers first, as this is a woman who clearly still believes in the aims of Daesh.

    Over the weekend, I could not believe the sympathy that was poured out for this terrorist. Labour MPs and the liberal media, particularly Sky News and the BBC were desperately trying to pull at our heartstrings and in the same breath "string up" Sajid Javid for refusing her entry. Just imagine the Twitter mob if our present Home Secretary was not a Muslim himself there would have been demos on the street and calls for his head.

    These snowflakes and SJW's led by Abbott talk about Begum as if she is the victim when she was actually a volunteer recruit to a murderous cult whose real victims were women and children like the Yazidis.

    I also love the way that some of the liberals and Human Rights Brigade have accused Javid of playing up to the right-wing press! The facts are though that for once a major politician was actually listening to and doing what the majority of Brits wanted, which is being tough on terror.

    Yesterday Abbott proved she lived in the Westminster swamp by implying, during a vicious and slightly unhinged attack on Sajid Javid in the Commons, that the majority of the UK public were with her in blaming Javid for the baby's death. This is wholly untrue.

    READ MORE: UK Home Secretary Javid Slammed Over Death of Daesh Teen Bride's Son

    Meanwhile her dad, presently living thousands of miles away in Bangladesh is weeping and wailing, in Bengali, and asking us to reconsider our decision on stripping her of her passport.

    Now her lawyer, (just who is paying him by the way) Tasnime Akunjee, says "Following the tragic and entirely avoidable death of Shamima Begum's son, we have written to the Home Secretary requesting that he reconsider his original decision to strip Ms Begum of her British citizenship.

    How on earth was the death of her son "entirely avoidable"? Did the British Government impregnate her? No, a filthy terrorist did in their beloved caliphate.

    How does this lawyer even know if the death could have been avoided when earlier in the letter to Sajid he asks for help for the family to contact her?

    Syrian woman walks past a destroyed building in Aleppo
    © REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
    ‘Daesh Wife’ OKs Jihadists Raping Female Prisoners, Enslaving Them - Reports
    I am sorry, the responsibility for the death and indeed the birth of this child lies wholly with Shamima, her terrorist husband and, dare I say it, her family including the weeping Dad who should have been around in London more and stopped her from running away in the first place.

    Now Shamima is begging for mercy from the UK Government and us the people!

    You literally could not make this narrative up!

    I say no mercy for this traitor but there are many people in the Lamestream media who believe we should grant her this!

    READ MORE: Two More Daesh Brides Stripped of UK Citizenship Amid Begum's Row — Reports

    Maybe these fools should answer this question, how much mercy did these savages show when they forced hostages to make filmed confessions just before they were decapitated. Or what about the numerous stories that these so-called Jihadi brides watched and witnessed as their savage husbands raped women. 

    Perhaps Shamima was too busy knocking out the kids or just washing up and cooking to see any of this?

    The old chestnut from the liberal press and various charities were also rolled out that she was groomed just like those poor girls who were the victims of the Pakistan rape gangs in our UK cities. What utter tripe and what an insult to brave women like Sammy Woodhouse.

    How do these liberal commentators sleep at night pushing out this anti-British propaganda?

    I and millions of others in the UK are not buying this nonsense and we have no sympathy for her. In my eyes, she is a terrorist and a traitor and the sooner the MSM move on and talk about something else the better.

    Muslim woman
    CC0
    Foreign Daesh Brides Isolated for Assaulting 'Infidel' Refugees at Syrian Camp
    So, Diane and the rest of the liberal hand wringers spare me the horsehair shirt and the whip as I feel no guilt for the death of this child.  

    READ MORE: Daesh Militant Had Wounds Treated, Received Social Benefits in Austria — Report

    For once, I believe Sajid Javid has done the right thing and he must resist all pressure to change his mind and instead concentrate his efforts on creating a modern-day treason law. This law should state clearly that as soon as you go up the steps of that aeroplane to fight or support an enemy of the UK you lose all rights to our passport.

    As for Shamima, she can rot in the hell of her own making.

    As for Diane Abbott let's just hope and pray the UK public are not so stupid to elect her and her terrorist loving leader into seats of power because if they do the floodgates to terror will really be wide open.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    snowflakes, death, baby, jihadi brides, Daesh, Shamima Begum, Diane Abbott
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse