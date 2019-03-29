Porn-Producing Mom From UK TV Series Turns to Priest for Advice

The TV documentary series has put several mothers on a mission to produce “ethical porn” films instead of movies showing unrealistic, hard-core, or unhealthy sexual relations that are widespread online. However, this has turned out to be impossible for at least one of them, leading her to drop out.

British Channel 4's controversial show Mum Makes Porn One has lost one of its heroines to church, as a mother on the X-rated project, Jane Chelliah, left on the basis that it was incompatible with her faith. The woman, who turned out to be a devout Christian, revealed in a recent episode that she had been "troubled" by what she and fellow mothers/porn producers were doing and went to her church’s vicar for guidance.

She came to the conclusion that even if the mums’ adult film was ethical, "it would have been just the one film."

"Nobody would have looked it and thought, ‘Oh Jane is sanctioning this one movie’, it would have been all of porn. And I just thought about the consequences and ramifications, and that is something I didn't want to be part of", she said, as cited by website Digital Spy.

She noted that she “didn't want to be part of something that places such a burden on young people”.

"You've seen young people talking about porn [on the show], and my own daughter who feeds into the body image of the world that she lives in, and that's what it came down to basically", she said.

This twist, which involves a mum, porn, and church all at once, has driven netizens crazy.

Church and porn in the same show. Seen it all now 😂😂😂#MumsMakePorn — Gav (@gavinlayard) March 27, 2019

Seeking spiritual guidance, from a pensioner vicar, in a church, about being sucked into the porn world? This clearly isn’t going well.#MumsMakePorn — Pace Egg (@PaceEgging) March 27, 2019

WTF this woman has gone to church to pray to find a way to make ‘nice’ porn 😂😫 #MumsMakePorn — Jack Hardwick (@jackhardwick93) March 27, 2019

​Chelliah was one of five mums who agreed to the project, one that raised eyebrows among viewers of the three-part series. Many users slammed the show online for a wide array of reasons.

Sarah Louise has 6 kids, and is shocked by porn!? #MumsMakePorn — Luke Ferringno (@LukeFerrigno) March 20, 2019

Either being exposed to this shit has got me thinking hard core porn is normal or these mum's are soft I'm sorry 🤷#MumsMakePorn — Sad Birds Still Fly (@TheHermivore) March 20, 2019