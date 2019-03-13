Register
    In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012 photo, hard-core porn actress Sunny Leone, who stars in Bollywood film “Jism 2” poses during an event to promote the film in New Delhi, India

    Pornstar-Turned-Actress Leone is Okay With Excessive 'Yes Ma’am' in Bollywood

    Asia & Pacific
    Candidly admitting that people are given to say "yes" to everything serious or sundry, the Bollywood diva downplayed it as something that is a norm in the Indian film industry scene.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Sunny Leone has brushed aside the fact that she did not have a mentor in the Indian film industry Bollywood saying, "I don't have a lot of people guiding me. What I found in the industry is that there is a lot of ‘yes ma'am'", reports Timenownews.com.

    READ MORE: Indian Porn Star-Turned-Actress Gives Chill-Pill Tips on Twitter

    The media report was quoting an interview that the pornstar-turned-actress had with the Hindustan Times.

    Sunny Leone
    © Photo: sunnyleone/ Instagram
    Bollywood Stars Ready to Promote Political Parties on SM for Money - Report
    Sunny has no qualms about not having any godfather or mentor in Bollywood, unlike most other stars and starlets. She says that she is okay with it.

    "I have learnt from everything I have done and the choices that I have made, and holy moly, I am really happy with the pace of my career. I am working non-stop, and I am booked for the entire year, just like I was in the previous years", says Sunny.

    In the interview, she also talked about the "yes ma'am" brigade saying that there are lots of these people in the Indian film industry. "People tell you that this will be a great opportunity, but then, if it does not happen, then everybody goes like ‘I told you not to do it and it was wrong.' People do a lot of that here", said the actress.

    READ MORE: Dusky Indian Diva Chosen as Brand Ambassador for Cosmetics Company

    The actress is very active on social media. Here are some of her most recent posts on Instagram.

    Recently she posted about how proud she was about her association with T-Series — an entertainment company that is on the verge of becoming the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world.

     

     

    Tags:
    godfather, Bollywood, stars, films, India
