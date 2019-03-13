Pornstar-Turned-Actress Leone is Okay With Excessive 'Yes Ma’am' in Bollywood

Candidly admitting that people are given to say "yes" to everything serious or sundry, the Bollywood diva downplayed it as something that is a norm in the Indian film industry scene.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Sunny Leone has brushed aside the fact that she did not have a mentor in the Indian film industry Bollywood saying, "I don't have a lot of people guiding me. What I found in the industry is that there is a lot of ‘yes ma'am'", reports Timenownews.com.

The media report was quoting an interview that the pornstar-turned-actress had with the Hindustan Times.

Sunny has no qualms about not having any godfather or mentor in Bollywood, unlike most other stars and starlets. She says that she is okay with it.

"I have learnt from everything I have done and the choices that I have made, and holy moly, I am really happy with the pace of my career. I am working non-stop, and I am booked for the entire year, just like I was in the previous years", says Sunny.

In the interview, she also talked about the "yes ma'am" brigade saying that there are lots of these people in the Indian film industry. "People tell you that this will be a great opportunity, but then, if it does not happen, then everybody goes like ‘I told you not to do it and it was wrong.' People do a lot of that here", said the actress.

