Warsaw to Impose Temporary Border Control With Schengen Area for Mideast Summit

WARSAW (Sputnik) – Poland will introduce temporary controls at its borders with other Schengen countries for the duration of the ministerial conference on the Middle East that is scheduled for 13-14 February, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"Border control will be temporarily restored in all areas of the Schengen internal border. This applies to land, air and sea borders", the statement reads.

Checks for people crossing the Schengen border will be in place from February 10 to February 16.

Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ordered that the first terrorist alert level be introduced in Warsaw in connection with the upcoming conference and that it be in effect from midnight on February 11 to midnight on February 15 (23:00 on February 10 to 23:00 on February 14 GMT)

The two-day ministerial meeting on the Middle East hosted jointly by the United States and Poland, is due to start in the Polish capital on Wednesday. The conference will address such issues as terrorism and extremism, missile proliferation, and security and stability in the Middle East.

On 11 January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the meeting would also address Iran in the context of making sure it did not constitute a "destabilizing influence" in the region. Iran was not among the countries invited to the meeting.

Russian Foreign Ministry later announced that it would refrain from participating in the Warsaw conference, calling the meeting a US "political project" aimed at promoting Washington's geopolitical interests within the international community.