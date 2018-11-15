Register
21:47 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower

    US is Interested in Iran-Saudi Arabia Clash Prolongation - Political Scientist

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A report published by the New York Times claims, Saudi intelligence officials close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year were planning to assassinate several Iranian officials, including the leader of the Quds Force of the IRGC*. Sputnik discussed this with Iranian diplomat Hossein Sheikholeslam and Middle East expert Hasan Royvaran.

    The New York Times reported that Saudi Arabian intelligence officers "pitched a $2 billion plan to use private intelligence operatives to try to sabotage the Iranian economy" and "asked a small group of businessmen about using private companies to assassinate Iranian enemies of the kingdom."

    Diplomat Hossein Sheikholeslam, who at that time served as advisor to the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia really did provide financial assistance to Iran's opponents, and tried to "paralyze" the country.

    "The Saudi prince was in a great hurry to become king. It appears that the crime that was committed in Turkey against the Saudi journalist (Jamal Khashoggi) has deprived him of a future. They repeatedly said that they would bring disruption to Iran and complicate the situation in Iran. All the statements of the Crown Prince were about this," the official said.

    An activist, wearing a mask depicting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, holds up his hands, painted with fake blood as he protests the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, during a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Alleged Khashoggi 'Hit Squad' Carried Syringes, Scissors in Luggage - Reports
    Sheikholeslam further noted that "indeed, Saudi Arabia officially provides all kinds of assistance, including funding, to terrorist organizations including Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MeK, a left-wing radical opposition group in Iran). This organization, as well as Mossad, carried out several sabotages in Iran, not without the help and support of the Saudis. Their last terrorist attack was in Ahvaz. They themselves officially have declared that Iran needs to be paralyzed. It's quite natural that the NYT article is not far from the truth." 

    According to Middle East expert and political scientist Hasan Royvaran, the US wants to widen the gap between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He said that such publications are related to the killing of a Saudi journalist and the attitude of some congressmen in the US towards the Crown Prince. The expert also noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has caused enormous damage to the Iranian economy through direct interference.

    "I think this is related to the Khashoggi case. Media in the United States are divided into two groups. One group, which includes the New York Times, is against bin Salman and demands his resignation from the government. Some congressmen have the same position, stating that Mohammed bin Salman harms US national interests. Maybe for this reason, they raised this topic. As a resident of Iran, I believe in this (information) and perceive this not as propaganda against the Saudi prince, but as a reality, because after the first wave of American sanctions against Iran, many began to buy currency, which led to a decrease in the value of (Iran's) national currency," he said. 

    READ MORE: Prosecution Seeks Death Sentence for Saudis Who Killed, Dismembered Khashoggi

    Royvaran also noted that Saudi Arabia has operatives inside Iran who are helping the Kingdom wage its economic war in order to destabilize the Islamic Republic, stressing that "the government of Iran set up special courts to deal with economic crime and in order to try those involved in operations in the financial sphere. There were trials held during which it became clear that [the defendants] had connections to foreign countries. And now we can conclude that Saudi Arabia may be one of their backers."

    "After the second wave of sanctions, despite the fact that they were stronger (than the first round), Iran did not experience an economic 'shock', which, along with the strengthening of the rial, surprised the United States. The dollar fell. During the first period of sanctions in Iran, over $20 billion was thrown into the market. People could not have so much cash, obviously there was some third party involved."

    Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran, file photo.
    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Tehran Has 'Credible' Info on Saudi Plan to Kill Top Officials – Iranian Foreign Minister
    The Middle East expert also told Sputnik that despite Saudi Kingdom's intervention in the Iranian economy, he believes that the Saudis were unlikely to be involved in the plan to kill a high-ranking Iranian official. 

    "Regarding the fact that they developed a plan to assassinate General Qassim Suleimani, then, most likely, this is not true. We must be wary of US claims that Saudi Arabia is behind all this. It cannot be claimed with one hundred percent certainty that Mohammed bin Salman was involved, since the prolongation of the clash between Iran and Saudi Arabia is entirely in the interests of the United States," the expert said. 

    He further stressed that Bin Salman demanded that OPEC cut oil production by 1 million barrels per day, which is "completely inconsistent with US policy."

    Royvaran concluded that "perhaps Bin Salman, with these demands, is looking for a rapprochement with Iran, and the United States by publishing such news, is seeking to increase the distance between Iran and the Saudi Kingdom. I think this can very well be the case, and one shouldn't entirely believe all the news that is published in the American press." 

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *IRGC — Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
    *Quds Force of the IRGC — a special operations unit of the Revolutionary Guard with 10,000 — 15,000 personnel, handling activities abroad.

    Related:

    EU Believes No Credible Peaceful Alternative to Iran Nuclear Deal Exists
    Iran Has 'Credible' Info on Saudi Plan to Kill Top Officials – Foreign Minister
    Any Major EU Company Will Always Choose America - US Envoy on Iran Sanctions
    Tags:
    oil output cuts, oil, murder, OPEC, Iranian Foreign Ministry, Jamal Khashoggi, Hossein Sheikholeslam, Mohamed bin Salman, Iran, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse