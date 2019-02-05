Register
14:38 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Punisher Skull logo

    UK SAS Forces Banned From Wearing Skull Badges Due to SS Insignia Resemblance

    CC BY 2.0 / Wapster / Punisher Skull
    Europe
    Get short URL
    122

    The skull logo badge was specially designed for the UK's Special Air Service (SAS) and is worn as a patch on the side of a soldier's helmet or on the front of their body armour. SAS troops are handed it after making their first combat "kill".

    Senior UK officials have ordered the country's Special Air Service (SAS) to stop wearing comic-book Punisher skull badges on their uniforms, arguing that they look like the Death's Head (Totenkopf) emblem worn by Hitler's SS, the Daily Star reports.

    "The SAS are professional killers – that's the job. So what if they wear a skull on their uniform. We have been told that it could be upsetting to other units, disrespectful to enemy forces and could encourage war crimes by some of the foreign troops the SAS works with, such as Afghans and Iraqis," a military source was cited by the newspaper as saying.

    READ MORE: US Deports Former Nazi Labor Camp Guard Jakiw Palij to Germany – White House

    The SAS were reportedly notified of the decision after UK army chiefs visited G-Squadron's base in Herefordshire County in western England.

    Ex-Sergeant Trevor Coult, who won the Military Cross in Iraq and currently heads the For Our Veterans foundation, described the ruling as "completely ludicrous".

    "The Ministry of Defence should be doing everything in its power to support the SAS, not messing around telling them what they can and can’t wear on operations. This is politically correct nonsense and it ludicrous," Coult claimed.

    READ MORE: Chelsea FC Fans Caught Displaying Nazi Symbol in Budapest (PHOTOS)

    How Wolfenstein II Censored Hitler In Germany
    © Photo: Youtube/Censored Gaming
    Germany Lifts Longstanding Ban on Nazi Symbols in Video Games
    The Punisher skull is worn by SAS soldiers after they make their first kill during military operations; the badges started being used while UK troops were serving with US Navy Seals in Iraq.

    The Punisher is the name of a Marvel series made for Netflix which features Marine veteran Frank Castle who becomes a vigilante after the murder of his family and starts to wear the skull logo on his chest.

    A universal badge of the SS, the skull was also used as the insignia of the notorious Totenkopf division, which was involved in the running of Nazi Germany's concentration camps. 

    Related:

    WaPo Writer Tweet Revives Nazi-Era Claims of Jewish Allegiance to Moscow
    NASA Under Fire for Using Nazi Lore in Space Object’s Name
    French Jewish Cemetery Defaced With Nazi Swastikas (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    badge, uniforms, Nazi Germany, decision, war crimes, troops, SAS, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse