Chelsea FC Fans Caught Displaying Nazi Symbol in Budapest (PHOTOS)

The controversial images surfaced on social media as Chelsea FC is being investigated by UEFA over an anti-Semitic chant which was sang by the club’s supporters.

Some fans of Chelsea FC were spotted brandishing Nazi symbols on the streets of the Hungarian capital where they came to root for their team’sduring the match with MOL Vidi on December 13.

Images that surfaced on social media show the British football club supporters holding a flag of a notorious hooligan firm Chelsea Headhunters featuring, among other things, an SS Totenkopf (death’s head) insignia.

SS death's head proudly displayed next to the Rangers crest in Budapest. Chelsea have said they'll be banning any fans found to be involved in the anti-Semitic chanting, any chance of the same coming out of Ibrox? pic.twitter.com/7MNiLuO3WG — ___Poison/Dart (@patsysrevenge) 15 декабря 2018 г.

The skull is the Totenkopf, used by the Waffen-SS, mostly responsible for the murder of millions of Jews.



Chelsea fans. In Budapest, home of the Jewish ghettos of WW2.Waffen SS iconography. pic.twitter.com/hoxR3Qinsh — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) 15 декабря 2018 г.

According to The Guardian, however, Chelsea fans claim that the flag was not brought to the stadium during the match with Vidi.

Earlier, Chelsea also came under investigation by UEFA after some of the club’s fans were heard singing an anti-Semitic chant about Tottenham fans during the match in Budapest.

A spokesperson for the club insisted that anti-Semitism and all other racial or religious bigotry was "abhorrent" to the club and "the overwhelming majority" of its fans, and that "any individuals that can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club."