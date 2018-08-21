US Deports Former Nazi Labor Camp Guard Jakiw Palij to Germany – White House

"Early this morning, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) implemented a 2004 order of deportation to the Federal Republic of Germany of Jakiw Palij, a former Nazi SS labor camp guard in German-occupied Poland and a postwar resident of Queens, New York," the statement read, cited by the i24NEWS broadcaster.
The White House stressed that US President Donald Trump commended his administration and the ICE on "removing this war criminal from United States soil."
"The United States will not tolerate those who facilitated Nazi crimes and other human rights violations, and they will not find a safe haven on American soil," the statement read.
According to media reports, Palij was removed from his home in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens on Monday and landed in Berlin on Tuesday morning.
It remains unclear, however, whether Palij would face prosecution in Germany over his wartime crimes.
In 2003, a federal judged revoked his citizenship after it became clear that Palij served as an armed guard at the Trawniki concentration camp in Poland, including on November 3, 1943, when nearly 6,000 Jewish prisoners were killed. In 2004, Palij was ordered to be deported. In 2005, the court dismissed his appeal.
