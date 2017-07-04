Register
13:04 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Soldiers

    Britain's SAS - Elite Special Forces or Hired Killers?

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    230741

    We live in an age when a nation or state's prestige is not measured by the quality of its literature, art, music, or other cultural attributes, but instead on the size, strength and/or excellence of its military. And within a given nation state's military, special esteem is nowadays reserved for its special forces.

    SAS
    © Flickr/ ResoluteSupportMedia
    Elite British SAS Forces Accused of Being 'Out of Control'
    Britain's SAS (Special Air Service) has long enjoyed worldwide renown as the alpha and omega of military special forces, commonly considered to be the elite of the elite in military circles.

    However now its reputation resides in the gutter in the wake of a story that appeared in the Times newspaper in the UK, alleging that members of the SAS "covered up evidence that they killed unarmed Afghan civilians in cold blood and falsified mission reports in a potential war crimes scandal that the government has tried to keep secret." An investigation into what is being described as a "rogue SAS unit" is currently being conducted by the country's Royal Military Police (RMP), and is expected to run until 2021.

    According to the Independent, which is also covering the story, this so called "rogue SAS unit" is alleged to have been conducting a "shoot to kill" policy, and though "detectives had been looking into 52 alleged killings," now they are "investigating just one incident which involved four family members being shot dead during a night raid in Helmand province in 2011."

    The mere mention of the words "shoot to kill" will always resonate like thunder with the republican and nationalist community in the North of Ireland. During three decades of conflict in the province, commonly known as the Troubles, allegations that the security services, including the SAS, carried out shoot to kill operations have never been satisfactorily refuted or resolved.

    Derry, Northern Ireland
    © Sputnik/ Nikolai Gorshkov
    Derry, Northern Ireland

    According to a story in the Irish Post in 2013, which appeared in advance of a BBC television documentary on the use by British security forces of shoot to kill in Ireland going back as far as the 1970s. A special unit named in the story and documentary as the Military Reaction Force (MRF) is alleged to have consisted of men "specifically chosen from within the British army who operated in west Belfast between 1971 and 1973." One former soldier, speaking anonymously, said:

    "We were not there to act like an army unit, we were there to act like a terror group. We were there in a position to go after the IRA and kill them when we found them."

    Specifically with regard to the SAS during the Troubles, it carried out the infamous 1988 operation that ended in the killing of three members of the IRA in Gibraltar, where they were planning to detonate a car bomb at a British army parade. Known officially as Operation Flavius, the SAS team involved worked in conjunction with the Spanish security services after receiving intelligence that the IRA was planning to carry out the attack. The three-person IRA team were tracked to Gibraltar and there, after a showdown, executed by the SAS.

    It later transpired that none of the IRA members were armed at the time and the car they were traveling in contained no explosives. A hearing into the SAS operation, conducted in Gibraltar under British legal jurisdiction, deemed the killing to have been lawful.

    UK soldiers walk at a base in Kandahar on May 6, 2010.
    © AFP 2017/ TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    UK Special Air Service Suspected of Executions of Unarmed Afghan Civilians
    But delve even further the history of the SAS and you come to operations and missions that, if true, cannot be defended with the trusty shield of counter terrorism. Those include running a series of training camps in Thailand for the Khmer Rouge between 1985 and 1989. They include, also, covert training and support for the Afghan mujahedeen in the early 1980s during the Soviet presence in the country. More recently, six SAS members were captured while engaged in covert operations in Libya in 2011.

    As we can see, the history of the SAS is littered with allegations and claims that it has consistently resembled more an organized gang of hired killers and assassins than soldiers serving with distinction as an elite unit within the military forces of a democratic government.

    Yet this is perhaps missing the point. The squalid legacy of the SAS in places such as Afghanistan, Libya, and Northern Ireland cannot be separated from the malign legacy of UK foreign policy in occupying other people's countries down through the years. It illustrates the fact that wars and conflicts premised on ignoble ends can only ever be waged by ignoble means.

    And when it comes to the long history of such wars and conflicts waged by British governments down through the years, those means refute any claim to moral legitimacy on the part of a political establishment that has, like an unbroken thread, trodden a path of injustice in the interests of expediency, resulting in one foreign policy disaster after another.

    In the last analysis, the renown in which the British SAS is regarded in the UK and beyond is not only undeserved it is an insult to the truth.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.    

    Related:

    UK Special Air Service Suspected of Executions of Unarmed Afghan Civilians
    Elite British SAS Forces Accused of Being 'Out of Control'
    'No Questions Asked': UK Authorities Sent Libyan Exiles to Topple Gaddafi
    UK Prosecutor Slammed for Charging Soldiers With IRA Leader Murder
    Tags:
    shoot to kill, 2011 Libya military intervention, Afghanistan War, the Troubles, UK Special Air Service, British Army, Afghanistan, Britain, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Thailand, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok