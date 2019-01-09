Brussels Angry After US Downgrades EU Mission's Diplomatic Status – Report

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed the European Union and urged its member states to defend their national sovereignty. He also described the bloc as an American "foe" in terms of trade and blamed European countries for their low defence spending.

Brussels has voiced anger over the White House's move to quietly downgrade the diplomatic status of the European Union’s ambassador to the US in 2018, according to The Independent.

The newspaper cited an EU spokesperson as saying that Washington had not notified the bloc of the unannounced "recent change" and that officials had discussed "possible implications" for the delegation in Washington with their US counterparts.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official in the EU's External Action Service told The Independent that "clearly we're not happy with this".

The reaction comes after Deutsche Welle cited an unnamed EU official as saying that the bloc mission's diplomatic status in the US was downgraded from a member state to an international organisation in 2018, in a move that came to light only recently.

The official said that the US "conveniently forgot to notify" Brussels of the decision.

It's unclear when the decision was made, but the EU mission noticed the first signs when its ambassador David O'Sullivan remained uninvited to a series of events last year.

Donald Trump Claims US Has No Ally 'Worse Than the EU' in Candid Interview

The source claimed that it became completely obvious when O'Sullivan was named last at the funeral of former US President George H.W. Bush in December, which didn't correspond to his earlier diplomatic status.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for his part, also levelled criticism at the EU in 2018, when he questioned whether bureaucrats in Brussels had "ensured the interests" of the bloc's states and their citizens.