01:11 GMT +311 November 2018
    European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2017.

    Donald Tusk Again Lashes out at Donald Trump as US-EU Row Deepens

    European Council President Donald Tusk lashed out at US President Donald Trump after the latter expressed opposition to the idea of a European army, and also warned against the rise of right-wing nationalist movements within the EU.

    Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, criticized Trump on Saturday, accusing the latter of being against "strong and united" Europe, following the US president's criticism of the idea of a European army.

    "For the first time in history we have an American administration that is, to put it mildly, not enthusiastic about a united and strong Europe," Tusk said in a speech on the eve of celebrations to mark Poland's 100th anniversary of independence.

    "I'm speaking about facts, not propaganda," the Polish-born politician and diplomat noted, according to AFP.

    Tusk's comments come after Trump's Friday tweet in which the US president berated French President Emmanuel Macron after the latter stated his endorsement for a separate European army.

    ​The back and forth between Tusk and Trump is just the latest in an ongoing series of mutual criticism, as Tusk earlier slammed Trump for apparently seeking to dismantle the existing post-World-War-II order.

    Speaking in an interview for Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, Tusk elaborated that he believes Trump seeks a world "with the United States on one side and on the other, a disparate collection of other countries,"

    Tusk also warned against the rise of what he called "brownshirt" movements that oppose a united EU from inside the bloc.

    "It cannot be ruled out that there will be two streams represented: one in the colors of the brownshirts — anti-European and focused on nationalism, and the second which wants to push as much as possible for EU integration," he said in an interview.

    ‘Brownshirts' was a nickname given to paramilitary forces in Nazi Germany, due to the color of their uniforms.

    Tusk added that some within the EU want "conflict rather than cooperation, disintegration rather than integration," referring to the rise of right-wing movements in several European countries.

    He reiterated his criticism of current Polish leadership which consistently puts Polish interests over those of Europe, warning that the current political course in Warsaw could lead to Poland leaving the EU.

    "Those who are opposed to a strong Polish presence in Europe are de facto against our independence," Tusk said.

