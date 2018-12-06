Over 81,000 People in Germany Join Lawsuit Against Volkswagen - Consumer Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 81,000 people in Germany have joined a class action suit seeking compensation from Volkswagen automaker company over diesel emissions scandal, German consumer group VZBV chief Klaus Muller said on Thursday.

"Less than two weeks have passed since the opening of the lawsuit register, and more than 81,000 consumers have already registered [to support the lawsuit]. It is clear that the interest in participating in the lawsuit is very high," Mueller said, as quoted by the VZBV on Twitter.

The mentioned collective lawsuit against Volkswagen has been filed by the VZBV and the German automobile club ADAC in early November.

Speaking about the suit earlier, Muller explained that it seeks to determine whether car owners had been intentionally harmed by Volkswagen's use of engine management emissions cheating software.

The legal action was initiated after in September 2015, US regulators accused Volkswagen of using software designed to falsify emission test results for its diesel-engine cars. The automaker admitted that 11 million diesel cars worldwide had been equipped with such pollution test cheating devices. In January 2017, Volkswagen confirmed that it had agreed on a draft $4.3 billion settlement with the United States to resolve the matter.