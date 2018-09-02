German Media Allege New Volkswagen Emission Manipulation Scheme

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported, citing the materials of the Munich prosecutor's office for the relevant investigation, that in November 2015, Volkswagen experts admitted that automatic transmissions in Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche had control programs that could change the exhaust data, confirming that the manufacturer could manipulate data on carbon oxide emissions and fuel consumption.
Volkswagen spokesman told the publication that the company did not comment on the merits of the current investigation, but had intensively discussed the issue with the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in the recent months.
According to the materials of the prosecutor's office, KBA spokesman said that the watchdog was studying this controversial option of gasoline engines.
Since that, Germany has launched a number of investigations into its carmakers’ emission software systems.
