Register
04:23 GMT +302 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Volkswagen Rus Group launching full-cycle production of cars in Kaluga

    German Media Allege New Volkswagen Emission Manipulation Scheme

    © Sputnik / Grigory Sisoev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German carmaker Volkswagen might have manipulated data on exhausts not only of diesel, but also of gasoline engines of Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche cars, local media reported Sunday.

    The Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported, citing the materials of the Munich prosecutor's office for the relevant investigation, that in November 2015, Volkswagen experts admitted that automatic transmissions in Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche had control programs that could change the exhaust data, confirming that the manufacturer could manipulate data on carbon oxide emissions and fuel consumption.

    The exhaust system of a Volkswagen Passat TDI diesel car is seen in Esquibien, France, September 23, 2015
    © REUTERS / Mal Langsdon
    Volkswagen to Pay Germany $1.2Bln in Dieselgate Emissions Scandal
    According to the publication, the company's internal presentation dated February 2016 contains data on how to activate the automatic box management program during the inspection in order to reduce emissions indicated.

    Volkswagen spokesman told the publication that the company did not comment on the merits of the current investigation, but had intensively discussed the issue with the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in the recent months.

    According to the materials of the prosecutor's office, KBA spokesman said that the watchdog was studying this controversial option of gasoline engines.

    Mercedes-Benz cars are displayed in a dealership of German car manufacturer Daimler in Munich
    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle/Files
    Merkel Says Berlin Tries to Restore German Cars' Reputation After 'Dieselgate'
    The so-called diesel scandal, involving a number of German car manufacturers, dates back to 2015, when the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) accused the Volkswagen Group, which owns 19 car brands, including Audi and Mercedes-Benz, of using specific software to falsify emission test results for its diesel-engine vehicles.

    Since that, Germany has launched a number of investigations into its carmakers’ emission software systems.

    READ MORE: Volkswagen to Recall Thousands of Vehicles Over Dieselgate

    Related:

    Volkswagen to Pay Germany $1.2Bln in Dieselgate Emissions Scandal
    Senior Porsche Manager Reportedly Detained in Germany Over Dieselgate Scandal
    Volkswagen to Recall Thousands of Vehicles Over Dieselgate Scandal - Reports
    Volkswagen Dismisses Top Executive Schmidt Over Dieselgate Scandal
    Tags:
    manipulation, emissions, cars, gasoline, scandal, Dieselgate, Volkswagen, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    Getting Revved Up: Models Present Cars at Moscow International Automobile Salon
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse