Register
15:50 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    France ‘Yellow Vests’ protests

    Poll Shows Over 70% Back 'Yellow Vests' as Protests Rock France

    © AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    France has been witnessing unrest and violent rallies since mid-November, when the so-called “yellow vest” demonstrators took to the streets to protest a fuel price surge. Diesel prices have jumped by 23 per cent because of rising prices and the new tax, who was approved by Emmanuel Macron’s government for environmental purposes in 2017.

    Seventy-two per cent of French citizens have spoken out in favour of the “yellow vest” protests, prompted by fuel prices increase, the survey for the European broadcaster RTL has revealed. The research, conducted by the sociological service Harris Interactive and published on December 2, has shown that the majority of respondents support the demonstrations although they turned into violent rallies in several French cities, including Paris.
    However, 85 per cent of those polled indicated that they were appalled by the violence and condemned the riots and unrest despite “understanding and supporting the movement.”

    “Yellow Vests” Against New Tax

    The "yellow vests" protests against the fuel prices increase and newly introduced tax have been held in France since November 17. They are named after the French obligation to wear a yellow light-reflective vest while driving, and organized through social media.

    The demonstrations have grown into violent clashes with police and riots, which have left 3 people dead and hundreds injured, including police officers. In the French capital, the first December weekend was marked with clashes between 8,000 protesters and 5,000 police officers. Tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons were deployed against rioters; one died and at least 133 were injured. Dozens more were wounded in other cities, such as Toulouse in southwestern France, where 57 people sustained injuries; five of them were hospitalized.

    The protests in Paris have continued on Monday morning with a demonstration by France's ambulance staff. At least a hundred paramedics blocked traffic at the Place de la Concorde (8th district) in Paris to demand the suspension of medical transport finance reform.

    The riots inflicted damage to businesses, as some shops were reportedly looted by rioters. City property, including Paris' most recognizable landmark, the Arc de Triomphe, was sprayed with anti-Macron slogans.  A statue of Marianne, another symbol of the nation, was smashed by vandals.

    Following three consecutive weekends of protests, the French authorities haven't ruled out the possibility of introducing a state of emergency in the country. Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told Europe 1 radio that the Cabinet had to think about the measures that can be taken so that these incidents didn’t happen again.

    READ MORE: France to Consider State of Emergency Amid 'Yellow Vests' Protests — Spokesman

    The French president, who inspected the vandalized Arc de Triomphe shortly after returning from the G-20 summit in Argentina, earlier harshly condemned violence and pledged to bring perpetrators to justice. However, before that, Macron had stressed, commenting on the protests, that the country's authorities would not revise their decision on the fuel prices hike.

    “President for the Rich”

    The French government approved the decision to raise a direct tax on diesel, the most popular type of fuel in the country, in 2017, after Emmanuel Macron was elected President. The measure was introduced to reduce the negative impact on the environment, encouraging people to switch to more eco-friendly means of transportation. Diesel prices in France have risen by around 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while petrol prices have gone up by 15 percent. Prices are set to increase further in January.

    This and other reforms, introduced by Macron, including the offensive against France’s wealth tax, has provoked ire from both left-wing and right-wing opponents. Slammed in France as “the president for the rich,” Macron revealed plans to lower the corporate tax to 25% and abolish a wealth tax on financial assets. Additionally, France has imposed a flat 30% tax on carried interest and scrapped the top tax bracket.  Meanwhile, his approval rating had dropped to 20 per cent, even before the “yellow vest” protests.

    Related:

    Marine Le Pen Offers Hardline Solution to France's 'Yellow Vest' Crisis
    Almost 50 Policemen Injured in Protests in France's Toulouse - Prefecture
    One Dead Following Accident at 'Yellow Vests' Roadblock in S France - Prosecutor
    French Ambulance Staff Protesting Days After ‘Yellow Vests’ Unrest (VIDEO)
    Macron Visits Arc de Triomphe Following Violent Paris Protests (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    'Yellow Vests' Protestors Set Building on Fire Near Champs Elysees (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    fuel price, petrol, riot, death, protest, tax, Emmanuel Macron, Toulouse, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse