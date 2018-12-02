France to Consider State of Emergency Amid 'Yellow Vests' Protests - Spokesman

The French authorities haven't ruled out the possibility of introducing a state of emergency in the country in response to unrest organised by anti-government demonstrators in Paris and other cities.

"We have to think about the measures that can be taken so that these incidents don't happen again," government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told Europe 1 radio.

When asked about imposing a state of emergency, Griveaux said that the president, prime minister and interior minister would discuss all options available to them at a meeting on Sunday.

All of the city's police personnel were deployed during the protests; 4,500 police officers attempted to cope with about 10 thousand protesters in Paris alone. In dozens of other French cities, protesters trashed shops and fought with police.

The protests staged by the so-called "Yellow Vests" movement in France have entered their third week as the government has been reluctant to meet demands to lower fuel prices.