Almost 50 Policemen Injured in Protests in France's Toulouse - Prefecture

"This Saturday, December 1, serious incidents happened in the center of Toulouse as part of the unsanctioned rallies. The security forces were attacked by the demonstrators…. The last updated report indicates that 57 people were injured, including 48 police officers," the Haute-Garonne prefecture said in a statement.
Five out of 48 injured police officers were hospitalized, according to the statement.
The "yellow vests" protests, named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers, a yellow light-reflective vest, have been held in France since November 17. The demonstrators protest against the fuel prices increase.
French President Emmanuel Macron, on his part, stressed, commenting on the protests, that the country's authorities would not revise their decision on fuel prices hike. He strongly condemned the violence and stressed that those responsible for it would be revealed and brought to justice.
