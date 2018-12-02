One Dead Following Accident at 'Yellow Vest' Roadblock in S France - Prosecutor

One person was killed overnight into Sunday in a roadblock organized by the "yellow vest" protesters in the French city of Arles in Southern France, local police said Sunday.

According to the police, a car rammed into a van and then was smashed by another car at about 01:00 a.m. GMT. The driver died immediately in the accident, the police added.

This is the third death so far in a nation-wide protest dubbed "yellow vest."

READ MORE: Macron Visits Arc de Triomphe Following Violent Paris Protests (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

The "yellow vest" protests have been held in France since November 17. This Saturday, the demonstration was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. local time, but people dressed in yellow vests began to gather on the Champs Elysees in the early morning.

In late 2017, the French government approved the decision to raise direct tax on diesel fuel, which is the most popular type of fuel in the country. The diesel prices in France have risen by around 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the gasoline prices have gone up by 15 percent. Prices are set to increase further in January.