Macron Visits Arc de Triomphe Following Saturday Paris Protests

Earlier in the day, the French government announced that it hadn't ruled out the possibility of introducing a state of emergency in the country, in response to ongoing unrest organised by anti-government demonstrators in Paris and other cities.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Arc de Triomphe shortly after his return to Paris on Sunday following the G20 Summit in Argentina to evaluate the scope of the damage in the aftermath of the recent protests.

TV images reveal that the monument was defaced with anti-capitalist slogans; another symbol of the French republic, a statue of Marianne, was smashed by vandals.

The "yellow vest" protests have been held in France since November 17. This Saturday, the demonstration was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. local time, but people dressed in yellow vests began to gather on the Champs Elysees in early morning.

In late 2017, the French government approved the decision to raise direct tax on diesel fuel, which is the most popular type of fuel in the country. The diesel prices in France have risen by around 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the gasoline prices have gone up by 15 percent. Prices are set to increase further in January.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier stressed, commenting on the protests, that the country's authorities would not revise their decision on fuel prices hike.

