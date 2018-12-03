French Ambulance Staff Protesting Days After ‘Yellow Vests’ Unrest (VIDEO)

At least a hundred paramedics blocked traffic at the Place de la Concorde (8th district) Monday morning in Paris to demand the suspension of medical transport finance reform.
- French ambulance drivers block traffic during a protest demonstrartion near the National Assembly in Paris, December 3, 2018© REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes
With firecrackers and screeching sirens, the ambulances stationed themselves on the Pont de la Concorde, a bridge over the Seine near the National Assembly, while others completely blocked access to the square from the Rue de Rivoli.
The move followed a weekend of violent clashes in Paris, Marseilles, Bordeaux and Lyon.
