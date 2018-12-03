French Ambulance Staff Protesting Days After ‘Yellow Vests’ Unrest (VIDEO)

Dozens of people, including 48 police officers, were wounded during the unrest caused by the "yellow vests" protests over the weekend in southwestern France. Lately, the country has been engulfed by rallies as people are enraged by the move to raise the direct tax on diesel fuel.

At least a hundred paramedics blocked traffic at the Place de la Concorde (8th district) Monday morning in Paris to demand the suspension of medical transport finance reform.

French ambulance drivers block traffic during a protest demonstrartion near the National Assembly in Paris, December 3, 2018 © REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes

French ambulance drivers block traffic during a protest demonstrartion near the National Assembly in Paris, December 3, 2018

With firecrackers and screeching sirens, the ambulances stationed themselves on the Pont de la Concorde, a bridge over the Seine near the National Assembly, while others completely blocked access to the square from the Rue de Rivoli.

The move followed a weekend of violent clashes in Paris, Marseilles, Bordeaux and Lyon.