Register
16:06 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain

    UK Cabinet Suffers First Resignation Following Approval of Brexit Deal

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    British Minister for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara has stepped down from his position with the Cabinet of Prime Minister Theresa May, saying the UK deserves a better deal than the one allegedly imposed on Britain by the EU.

    Kristian Rouz — A junior UK cabinet member has resigned after the government of Prime Minister Theresa May decided to support her proposed deal to exit the EU. The official cited his lack of support for the proposed agreement, saying the UK "deserves better than this".

    Minister of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara, a Conservative MP from North West Cambridgeshire, has stepped down from his position in the May cabinet Thursday. In a statement explaining his resignation, Vara said the UK could continue negotiations with the EU to get a better accord.

    READ MORE: 'Falling Apart': Turmoil as UK Ministers Quit Gov't Protesting May's Brexit Deal

    Vara said the proposed Brexit deal "leaves the UK in a half-way house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign state."

    His resignation comes just ahead of discussions of the proposed accord in Parliament, where PM May is facing a tough opposition from the Labour, LibDem, and some Tory MPs.

    Vara's resignation follows President of the European Council Donald Tusk's announcement that an EU summit to finalise the terms of Britain's departure would take place on 25 November. The announcement means PM May will have roughly a week to sell the proposed agreement to the Commons, which might be a hard task to achieve.

    "We are a proud nation and it is a sad day when we are reduced to obeying rules made by other countries who have shown that they do not have our best interests at heart," Vara said in his statement.

    READ MORE: 'Far Worse Than Feared': Brexiteers Slam UK PM May's Draft Brexit Deal

    Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a coalition partner of the Tories in May's Conservative and Unionist cabinet, also expressed its opposition to the proposed Brexit accord. DUP MP Jim Shannon told BBC Radio Ulster he would vote against the agreement proposed by May. 

    "We certainly will (vote against it)… We feel very much betrayed," Shannon stressed.

    This comes as the DUP has repeatedly warned it wouldn't accept any Brexit proposal that would jeopardise Northern Ireland's status as inalienable part of the UK. The so-called ‘Irish backstop' issue has been bothering DUP MPs, who have feared May could agree to EU demands to restrict the movement between Ulster and Great Britain in order to keep the Irish border open.

    Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Parliament as British PM Theresa May was attending Prime Minister's questions in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    'Rotten Deal': What's in Brexit Agreement That is Enraging UK Politicians?
    Meanwhile, hardline Brexiteers in the Conservative party, along with the DUP, have suggested a no-confidence vote on the deal during the upcoming parliamentary hearings. For its part, the Labour party — despite its leader Jeremy Corbyn saying he opposes the deal, have yet to announce their official position on the matter.

    Some observers have suggested Vara's resignation has added to the political chaos surrounding the Brexit process. Reports earlier this week alleged at least four pro-Remain members of the May cabinet could resign due to their opposition to the divorce deal.

    Additionally, May has already drawn battle lines over the upcoming discussions in parliament — which, some say, could further undermine the support for her government among the member of her own party.

    "The choice before us is clear. This deal, which delivers on the vote of the referendum, which brings us back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement, protects jobs, security and our union, or leave with no deal, or no Brexit at all," PM May said in a statement Wednesday.

    German Foreing Minister Heiko Maas addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, as part of a meeting in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
    © AP Photo / Sina Schuldt
    German Foreign Minister ‘Very Happy’ About UK, EU Reaching Preliminary Accord on Brexit
    Her statement might also suggest that the Prime Minister believes cancelling Brexit and remaining in the EU could also be an option. However, some Tories have pushed for a ‘no deal' Brexit — despite the warnings of the unpredictable political and economic consequences of such a move.

    Hardline Brexiteers have also repeated their accusations against PM May, saying her proposal amounts to a ‘betrayal' of Brexit, and leaves the UK at the mercy of Brussels officials.

    "The case that I have made is that I disagree with the policy but not the individual," Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Tory MP and chair of the pro-Brexit European Research Group, said. "There comes a point at which the policy and the individual are so inextricably linked that that argument ceases to have any validity."

    READ MORE: European MP Lashes Out at Merkel, Blaming Her for EU 'Collapse'

    For his part, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told reporters he hopes no more cabinet members will step down over the proposed deal. Nonetheless, Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey is reportedly considering a resignation of her own — after she was ‘shouted down' when trying to file a formal objection to the deal proposal during cabinet discussions.

    The Parliament is expected to discuss the deal over the coming days, and political analysts say the outcome of the vote in Commons is hardly predictable.

    Related:

    PM May Warns MPs Rejecting Bespoke Brexit Deal Will Take UK Back to Square One
    LIVE UPDATES: UK PM May Presents Draft Brexit Deal to Parliament (VIDEO)
    'Falling Apart': Turmoil as UK Ministers Quit Gov't Protesting May's Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    backstop solution, Chequers plan, Brexit, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), British Conservative Party, Shailesh Vara, Theresa May, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse