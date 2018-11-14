Register
11:37 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves as she arrives to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 13, 2018

    European MP Lashes Out at Merkel, Blaming Her for EU 'Collapse'

    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    223

    The German Chancellor addressed the European Parliament with a speech on the bloc’s future and called for unity and the need to look for compromises. This call was met with a mixed response among the legislators amid the growing number of unresolved conflicts over migration control, the Eurozone and a proposed European military force.

    French MEP Bernard Monot accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel of ruining the bloc by ushering in 4 million migrants from Africa and the Middle East during her visit to the plenary session. He warned that the “worst times” are yet to come, when 10 million so-called economic migrants flee to Europe.

    “Your 13 years of staying in power has led the European Union to an economic, social and cultural collapse. What will go down in history as a result of your policies is your compulsive and unilateral decision to open Germany for the migrants, helpfully supported by Mr. [Jean-Claude] Juncker (Head of the European Commission). Since 2015, the European Union has accepted a total of four million young migrants on the ground of the so-called right to a refuge,” said the member of Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy, a populist group in the legislature.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a speech before the Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on November 13. In her address, she touched upon several pressing issues, including the creation of a European army, closer unity, the problems of the Eurozone, and a digital tax.

    The German Chancellor backed French President Macron's call for a “true European army”, stressing that "Europe must take its fate in its own hands", and proposed to establish a "European security council".

    Merkel added that "only a united Europe can be strong enough to be heard on the world stage," and urged the EU countries "to come to common solutions in areas where treaties would allow it".

    This came amid growing tensions within the bloc on a number of topics. One of the main points of discord, which has caused tensions pitting Germany and France against Eastern Europe's Visegrad countries, is migrant redistribution. The latter had been unwilling to meet the quota requirements and take in a certain number of refugees.

    READ MORE: EU to Weaken as Int'l Player if Some Countries Leave UN Migration Pact – Juncker

    The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to an influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in the Middle East and North Africa, which have sowed the seeds of discontent in Europe and in Germany, in particular.

    Following the recent Christian Democratic Union setback in elections in the German state of Hesse, Angela Merkel, who has been the party's chair since 2000 and the nation's chancellor since 2005, announced that she would not run for the party leadership in December. Merkel, who has shaped EU politics for years, has also stated that she won't seek a fifth term as chancellor in 2021.

    Related:

    Merkel Admits EU Can't Live Without Russian Gas, Urges to Diversify Nonetheless
    Merkel Backs EU Army Plans: 'Europe Must Take its Fate in its Own Hands' (VIDEO)
    EU to Weaken as Int'l Player if Some Countries Leave UN Migration Pact – Juncker
    Swedish Media Hush Up Migrants' Domination in Study on Islamist Extremism, Crime
    Tags:
    refugees, European army, migrant crisis, European Commission, European Parliament, Jean-Claude Juncker, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse