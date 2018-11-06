French President Emmanuel Macron Proposes Creation of 'Real European Army'

Emmanuel Macron told Europe 1's Nikos Aliagas on Monday that Washington's withdrawal from the INF Treaty would enganger European security, while suggesting that the bloc should create a "real European army."
The French President also called for a "stronger, protective Europe, bemoaned that the continent is becoming "increasingly fractured" and that nationalism is on the rise these days.
This mirrors his November 1 interview to Ouest-France newspaper, in which he warned that the resurgence of nationalism across Europe may eventually plunge the region into a situation similar to that which arose in the 1930s. He also insisted that both nationalism and foreign powers’ influence pose a threat to Europe’s sovereignty, adding that he seeks to promote "a more sovereign and multilateral" Europe.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
