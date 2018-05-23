EU to Spend Some $287Mln on Defense Industrial Program in 2019

"In addition to consolidating past efforts, this draft budget also includes support for new initiatives:… 245 million [euros] for the set-up of the European Defence Industrial Development Programme to support the European defense industry and move towards a European Defence Union," the statement said.
For years the European Union has exerted efforts to strengthen own defense capabilities, including via defense spending increase. In April, European Defence Agency Chief Executive Jorge Domecq said in an article for the Royal Elcano Institute foundation that total EU investments in "defense capability development" could reach five billion euros on an annual basis after 2020.
