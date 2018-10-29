Register
11:46 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hesse's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and state premier Volker Bouffier and his wife Ursula leave the polling station after casting their votes in the Hesse state election in Giessen, Germany October 28, 2018

    'Little Fire Can Make it Explode:' German Gov't Coalition Mulls Losses in Hesse

    © REUTERS /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Just two weeks after Angela Merkel's Christian Social Union allies witnessed their worst election results in decades in Bavaria, her own Christian Democrats are experiencing déjà vu in Hesse’s regional vote. Meanwhile, the anti-establishment Alternative for Germany has entered the last of the 16 state parliaments.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has scored 27% of the vote in the state election in Hesse, as the preliminary tally indicates. Although the party could keep the majority in the state parliament (Landtag), this result is 11.3 points less than its performance there in 2013. The base of Germany’s second major political party and the CDU’s federal coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), has also shrunk by nearly 11 percent since Hesse’s last election five years ago. The party received a mere 19.8% of the vote in a state they once considered their stronghold, which has a population of over 6 million people and is home to Frankfurt am Main, one of Europe's largest financial centers.

    The Greens, who have governed Hesse in coalition with the CDU over the last 5 years, were neck-and-neck with the SPD, also securing 19.8% of the vote. Meanwhile, the anti-establishment Alternative for Germany party, which advocates a stricter migration policy, has entered Hesse’s Landtag for the first time with 13.1% of the vote and now holds seats in all of Germany's regional parliaments.

    SPD and CDU’s State Election Deja Vu

    Hesse’s election has mirrored the Bavarian state vote, held just two weeks ago, which brought big gains for the Greens and AfD, but dealt a sensitive blow to the CDU’s Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), as well as the SPD.  The CSU, led by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, lost 10 percent in comparison with the 2013 election and scored its worst result in 50 years, which was branded “painful” and “bitter” both by the CSU and CDU. 

    READ MORE: 'Clear Signal' to Berlin: Politicians Speak on Election Results in Bavaria

    The SPD’s results showed the same dynamics, as the party attracted 10 percent fewer voters than in 2013. The party blamed its problems on federal-level politics, as SPD leader Andrea Nahles stated that the performance of the CDU/SPD grand coalition was one of the reasons for the crash and claimed that it was “clear that something has to change."

    Following the Bavarian election, some politicians noted that it was “a clear signal to Berlin.” Speculations in the German media arose that the results in Hesse could undermine Merkel’s government in Berlin and even shatter her position ahead of her expected reappointment as the head of the CDU in December.

    ‘Unacceptable:’ Alarm in SPD-CDU Coalition

    The dismal results in Hesse have fueled alarmed rhetoric on both sides. The SPD’s Nahles has hastened to claim that "the state of the government is unacceptable." She announced that the SPD would press Merkel's governing coalition to accept "a clear, binding timetable" for the government’s projects. She also reminded about the midterm review next fall, which is to reveal if "we are still in the right place in this government."

    The leader of the SPD youth organization Juso, Kevin Kühnert, was more categorical, stating that "on conditions under which we work here in Berlin, the SPD will not get a foot on the ground in any state… Any little fire can make it explode."

    The CDU's General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer echoed Nahles’ promises, stating that the coalition must identify "three concrete projects for the coming months that we implement."

    The SPD and the CDU/CSU bloc struck a coalition agreement amid fierce debates among the Social Democrats half a year after Germany held parliamentary elections in September 2017. Merkel initially planned to form a coalition with the Greens and the FDP, but preliminary talks with them were unsuccessful, so the CDU/CSU had to court the Social Democrats.

    Related:

    Seehofer Threatens to Resign as CSU Leader After Failure in Bavaria’s Election
    'Clear Signal' to Berlin: Politicians Speak on Election Results in Bavaria
    Merkel's Party in 'Absolutely Fragile' Situation After Bavarian Elections - Prof
    Stakes High for Merkel Gov't: German State of Hesse Holds Regional Election
    Tags:
    coalition government, vote, regional elections, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Alternative for Germany (AfD), The Greens, Angela Merkel, Hesse, Germany, Bavaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse