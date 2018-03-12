Register
00:27 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (L to R) Designated German Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD, German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the CDU and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer of the CSU pose with the coalition treaty of the conservative CDU/CSU party and the Social Democrats to form a new government in Berlin, on March 12, 2018.

    Germany's CDU/CSU Conservative Bloc, Social Democrats Sign Coalition Agreement

    © AFP 2018/ John MACDOUGALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - Incumbent German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who heads the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Horst Seehofer, leader of the CDU's sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) and acting head of the Social Democrats (SPD) Olaf Scholz signed on Monday a coalition agreement in Berlin thus creating the new government.

    On Wednesday, the German parliament will elect Merkel as the next chancellor, after that country's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will have to appoint ministers of the government proposed by Merkel.

    Social Economy, EU Affairs

    At the morning briefing, all three parties' leaders said they expected the government to work for a full legislative period — four years.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, discusses with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral prior to a summit on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France
    © AP Photo/ Etienne Laurent/Pool
    Merkel Says Sometimes Exchanges Delicacies With Putin
    Merkel said that the purpose of the new government would be "improving the welfare of all people in Germany," strengthening security and developing the European aspect of policy — the chancellor named, in particular, such topics as stabilizing euro, defense efforts within NATO and the European Union, as well as implementation of a common foreign policy "toward the transatlantic union, as well as relations with Russia, China and other regions of the world."

    Seehofer said that the new government represented the "middle class interests" and was going to develop a "social economy."

    Scholz noted that the EU agenda would be key to the future government. In the near future he will travel with Merkel to Paris to discuss the reform of the eurozone. Scholz stressed that the welfare of Germany played a fundamental role for the EU reform and called for preservation of jobs in the country.

    Coalition Agreement

    The coalition agreement, signed on Monday, contains 177 pages. The preamble states that Germany "is experiencing new political times and facing numerous challenges, international and national ones." According to the text, to guarantee the "long-term peace, security and prosperity is possible only with the new rise of the European Union." The new government promises to improve the welfare of the German citizens, strengthen the security, stability and cohesion of society, including in the eastern part of the country.

    German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel.
    © AP Photo/ (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
    German Foreign Minister Gabriel Refuses to Serve in New Government
    The agreement points out the need to ensure equal access to education, 100% employment, improvement of the system of medical insurance and care, increasing pensions and social benefits. Transition to a digital economy as well as "better organization and management of migration and integration of those, who have come to our [German] society" are also set as priorities.

    The document states that in cooperation with Russia it is possible to guarantee peace in Europe, integrity of national borders and sovereignty of all states on the basis of OSCE principles. The three German parties emphasized the "great potential for economic exchange and strong interest in cooperation in the field of civil society" in relations with Russia. Lifting European sanctions imposed on Russia in connection with the situation around Crimea and the conflict in the eastern part of Ukraine is envisaged in exchange for the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

    READ MORE: Fatherland Forever? Merkel Not Impressed With Gender-Neutral Anthem Initiative

    The new German government stands for the full implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal, which is attacked by US President Donald Trump. The coalition agreement also expresses support for the sovereignty of Syria and Iraq.

    Berlin also intends to pursue a policy aimed at massive disarmament.

    Regarding relations with Turkey, the document says that opening new chapters in the negotiations on its accession to the European Union, as well as visa liberalization and expansion of the customs union can occur only after Ankara fulfills the necessary criteria.

    Opposition's Dissatisfaction

    Earlier on Monday, several briefings were held in Berlin, in which leaders of opposition parliamentary parties took part. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the text of the coalition agreement, which defines the main tasks for the government for the next four years.

    "There is no deal in the agreement on introducing quotas for the reception of refugees, the lawlessness continues," Alexander Gauland, head of the parliamentary group of the Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said, adding that Merkel's policy on the issue in the past years "led to the split of the German society."

    Town Hall, Lauffen am Neckar
    CC BY 2.0 / Armin Vogel
    German Police Launch Inquiry Into Mosque Attack They Claim is Attempted Murder
    The leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), Christian Lindner, said that "the coalition agreement has become obsolete," failing to meet new challenges, for example, the threat of a trade war with the United States, the upcoming tax reform and digitalization.

    The head of the Greens Annalena Baerbock stated that the issues of combating climate change were also "missed" in the text of the agreement.

    Germany held parliamentary elections on September 24. The CDU and CSU won the election with 33 percent of the vote, or 246 seats in the parliament, however, they failed to secure an absolute majority. The SPD came second with 20.5 percent of the vote and 153 seats.

    Merkel initially planned to form a coalition with the Greens and the FDP, but the preliminary talks with them were unsuccessful.

    Related:

    'F**k Nazis' No More: German Charity Calls Back Policy on Prioritizing Citizens
    Germany's AfD Criticizes EU’s 'Export Hurdles', Supports Trump's Metal Tariffs
    French, German Leaders Postpone Announcement of Eurozone Reform
    German Ministries Hacked, Records of EU-UK, EU-Ukraine Talks Reportedly Stolen
    German Police Launch Inquiry Into Mosque Attack They Claim is Attempted Murder
    German Startup Finds Ideal Way to Help Old People Not to Feel Lonely
    Enemy Within: Diesel Engines Kill Thousands of Germans Annually - Study
    'Not Fair': Trump Says Germany Should Spend More on Defense
    Tags:
    coalition, agreement, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok