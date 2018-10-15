Register
14:43 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bayerns Ministerpräsident Horst Seehofer

    'Clear Signal' to Berlin: Politicians Speak on Election Results in Bavaria

    © AFP 2018 / Thomas Kienzle
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While the Greens and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party are celebrating their breakthrough in the Bavarian regional election, the conservative sister party of Angela Merkel’s CDU and the Social Democrats are reflecting on their poor performance, which some interpret as an omen for Germany's governing parties and the Chancellor herself.

    Although the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of the Christian Democrats, has managed to secure the largest proportion of the vote in the German state's parliamentary election, it sees little cause for celebration. With a preliminary tally indicating that it secured 37.3% of the vote (10% less than in 2013), the CSU, led by German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, has scored its worst result in 50 years.

    After dominating the Bavarian parliament for decades, the CSU might get 85 out of the Landtag's 205 seats and lose its ultimate authority in the region, as well as the ability to independently form a coalition.

    READ MORE: Merkel's Ally CSU Suffers Losses in Bavaria Election, Loses Majority — Exit Poll

    This prompted Bavaria's Minister-President Markus Soeder to brand the results “painful” and promise to take them with “humility.” However, according to German Radio, he didn’t think that Bavarian state policy is the reason for this outcome.

    "Of course it is clear, and you can feel this from the election results of other parties, that the main challenge of recent years was a discussion, also led in Berlin. You see a certain federal trend. And this is not so easy to disconnect from this nationwide tendency," he said.

    Horst Seehofer, who faced criticism within the government and the Union (as the CDU/CSU coalition is colloquially known) as well as in his home region Bavaria for his tough stance on migration policy, has been cautious about commenting on what prompted such a result.

    "In coming weeks, it will also be important for us to work out what this result exactly means. As always, we will handle the situation with the utmost care, and then draw the necessary conclusions," he told German Radio.

    The leadership of Angela Merkel’s CDU hasn’t suppressed its disappointment, either. CDU General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer described the result as no less than "bitter," although she urged others to restrain from debates about it at the federal level. According to her, the CDU will now concentrate on another regional election, scheduled to take place in Hessen in two weeks.

    Signal to Grand Coalition

    The Social Democrats (SPD), who have lost 10 points in comparison to the 2013 vote, attracting only 9.7 percent in Bavaria, also blamed its problems on federal-level politics. Party leader Andrea Nahles, who promised to analyze the result "on all levels,” also stated that the  performance of the CDU/SPD grand coalition was one of the reasons for their party’s crash.

    "We didn’t perform as SPD altogether… [SPD] hasn’t been able to detach itself from this directional dispute between the CDU and CSU," Nahles said to the German Broadcaster ARD, adding that it was “clear that something has to change."

    SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil, who also described this outcome as a "bitter defeat,” told ZDF that the election in Bavaria was also a "clear signal" to the grand coalition in Berlin.

    Left-wing party Die Linke's leader in the Bundestag, Sahra Wagenknecht, has been more categorical and predicted a grim political future for the ruling parties, stating that "The Bavarian election will trigger an earthquake in Berlin."

    Hopes up Among Conservatives and Greens

    The Social Democrats have been outplayed by two rival parties with similar platforms — the conservative regional party Free Voters, who are rooting for a restrictive asylum policy and attracted 11.6 percent of the vote, and the right-wing anti-migrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which attracted 10.2 percent.

    However, these parties were still bypassed by the Greens. For them, the outcome of the election in Bavaria was a historic success; they scored 17.5%, taking second place with their left-leaning agenda.

    “I am very pleased that the issues that we have brought forward, namely protection of natural resources, equal rights and opportunities for women, a pro-European policy, and a pro-democracy policy, are shared by so many people," Green candidate Katharina Schulze stated.

    Related:

    CSU Wins Bavaria Parliament Election - Authorities
    Regional Vote in Bavaria: Storm That Might Reach Berlin
    Bavarian Election Threatens to Deal Devastating Blow to Merkel's Allies
    Tags:
    conservative, regional authorities, election, SPD, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU), Andrea Nahles, Angela Merkel, Markus Soder, Horst Seehofer, Berlin, Germany, Bavaria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse