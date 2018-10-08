UK's a 'Small Country & It Has Had Enough': New Anti-Migrant Incident in London

According to one angered woman in the UK, Brits "don't want any more immigrants, we want Britain to be Britain."

The 2016 referendum on the membership of the EU saw 52% of Brits back Brexit with immigration being a major factor swinging people's votes. For many, Brexit is a promise of reduced inflows of immigrants from Europe but also a step towards an overhaul of the UK immigration system.

Following the vote, expressions of anti-immigrant sentiment within the British society have become more prominent and visible.

On Saturday, a woman on the London tube was seen allegedly yelling at a teacher Nassima Iggoute, who filmed the woman and uploaded the clip on Facebook.

In the video, the woman is seen saying among other things:

"I'm on a train and there ain't one f**king British c*** on here, and what!"

She also adds: "What do I think about immigrants? F**k off! Great Britain is a small country and it has had enough. We don't want any more immigrants, we want Britain to be Britain."

The latest incident is one in a series of similar cases of people in Britain manifesting an anti-immigrant sentiment, especially discernible following support for Leave campaign discourse.

"EU law demands that the UK has an open door to European countries. This has resulted in large numbers of people from across Europe coming to our country. We have very few powers to stop people entering who we think can't contribute to our economy or have a criminal background. The pressure that this large inward-migration has put on our schools and hospitals means that we are now forced to block people from non-European countries who could contribute to the UK from coming here. This is an immoral, expensive, and out of control system," Leave campaigners argued in their referendum campaign.

In May 2018, the Office of National Statistics revealed that non-British population increased from 6.0 million in 2016 to 6.2 million in 2017. The non-UK populations of the UK have increased year-on-year as more non-UK people continue to come to the UK to live than move to live abroad for a year or more, the figures revealed.

Back in 2016, British politician and now former foreign minister, suggested the size of EU migration population that bigger than the city of Birmingham. In 2018, he criticized burqa-wearing women and argued it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

A poll conducted among Brits, following Johnson's comments, showed that more than half of respondents agreed with the politician, while 48% said that Boris Johnson should not ask pardon for his comments.

Immigration has become and ever-discussed issue not only in Britain in the light of Brexit. The European Union as a whole has braced itself against the migration crisis that saw continuous arrivals of illegal immigrants to its Mediterranean borders since 2005.

Migration has become voters' top concern across the bloc and the issue has swayed elections including in France, Germany, Austria, Italy and Hungary.

Hungary and its fellow Visegrad partners Poland and the Czech Republic have condemned the EU's open-door border policy, and have each rejected mandatory migration relocation quotas supported by Germany and France, among others.

Pro-migrant campaigns and action have been launched to counter the growing anti-immigration feeling in Britain, soon after the 2016 vote. However, the government has included "ending the freedom of movement" to its Brexit deal, while the proposals by Home Minister Sajid Javid to offer preferential treatment to high-skilled workers have been endorsed by the Cabinet.

