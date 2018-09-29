Queen Elizabeth Revealed to Have Fake Hand for Waving to Crowds – Report

UK’s longest serving monarch Elizabeth II, who spent much time of her 66-year-long reign greeting crowds and fans all over the world with an iconic wave, may have a break from this tiresome duty thanks to a device she was reportedly thrilled to get several years ago.

A group of students from Australia presented the British queen, who is now 92 years old, with a special mechanical hand for waiving, a few years ago, as her only daughter revealed in a recent book release about one of the most famous monarchs in the world.

Princess Anne told Robert Hardman, the author of the book “Queen of the World,” that the scholars gave her “a stuffed glove on a wooden lever so you could tweak the end of the lever and this hand went to and fro.”

From fake news to fake hand. A gift from Australia. https://t.co/p55BlA8JKI — stefano campolo (@partodomani) 28 сентября 2018 г.

​"I think they thought it was cheeky, but Her Majesty was thrilled," the princess said, as cited by the outlet Daily Mirror.

READ MORE: UK Queen 'Fuming' Over 'Disgraceful' Fake News of Prince Philip's Death – Report

According to the author of the book, quoted by the tabloid, Elizabeth II “was rather taken with it.” He implied that the tricky device was brought to the castle Balmoral, where he spends every summer holiday, but found it difficult to answer if she had ever relied on the fake hand.

"I don’t think she ever used it in public, but I hear it became a much-loved family joke,” he told the media.