15:33 GMT +301 July 2018
    Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 23, 2018 Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the royal procession before the start of the racing

    UK Cabinet Rehearses for Queen's Death in 'Unprecedented' Secret Drill - Reports

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    The secret exercise was dedicated to preparations for a 10-day period of national mourning, which would be triggered by the queen's passing, The Times says.

    British cabinet members have reportedly convened a planning session to discuss actions to be taken following Queen Elizabeth II's death. They had what a Whitehall source called an "unprecedented exercise" last week to prepare for 10 days of national mourning.

    According to The Times, Cabinet minister David Lidington chaired an extensive Whitehall meeting on Thursday. Home Secretary Sajid Javid, leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom and Scotland Secretary David Mundell also reportedly attended the meeting.

    The Whitehall exercise, nicknamed "Castle Dove," was allegedly based around "D+1," the day after the monarch's passing, with ministers deciding on the timing of the PM's public statements.

    The meeting allegedly did not come in response to any health concerns, with a cabinet minister reportedly saying that the rehearsal was held due to "the ageing process."

    Queen Elizabeth II, 92, celebrated 65 years on the throne in 2018. She is the longest-reigning monarch in British history, as well as the oldest and longest-reigning current monarch and the longest-serving current head of state.

